U.S.

Man who crashed into Nevada substation found dead in car with arsenal in suspected terror incident: sheriff

Dawson Maloney told family he wanted to commit act that would put him 'on the news' before Nevada incident, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating an alleged 'terrorism threat' near Las Vegas Video

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating an alleged 'terrorism threat' near Las Vegas

The FBI and other agencies are investigating an apparent attack Thursday in Boulder City, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, said during a news conference Friday. (KVVU)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A heavily armed 23-year-old man who told his family he wanted to commit an act that would put him "on the news," allegedly drove across the country and crashed a car into a Nevada power facility Thursday — an incident authorities are calling a potential act of terrorism.

Dawson Maloney, 23, of Albany, New York, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound wearing soft body armor and holding a shotgun, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a news conference Friday.

Officials said Maloney, who was recently reported missing out of New York, intentionally crashed a rental car through a secure gate protecting a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility near Boulder City at about 10 a.m. local time Thursday.

Video showed the car, which had New York license plates, speeding toward the gate, breaking the perimeter fence.

Dawson Maloney mugshot

Dawson Maloney was the 23-year-old identified who crashed into a power station near Las Vegas. (KVVU)

Maloney's car was stopped by large, industrial wire reels, seemingly leading to his subsequent suicide, according to McMahill. He added that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials said he spoke to his family prior to the attack and made multiple references to self harm and committing an act that would place him "on the news."

In a message to his mother, Maloney referred to himself as a "dead terrorist son" and said he felt he "had an obligation to carry out his act," according to McMahill.

Car that crashed into a power station in Nevada

The FBI is investigating an apparent attack Thursday in Boulder City, Nev. (KVVU)

Two shotguns, an AR-style pistol, numerous loaded AR magazines, a box of shotgun shells, two flamethrowers containing thermite material, a crowbar and hatchet were found inside the car, leading the incident to be treated as a "terrorism related event," according to McMahill.

Handgun found in the car of a person who crashed into a power center in Boulder City

Multiple weapons were found inside the rental car, according to officials. (KVVU)

Multiple books were found in Maloney's hotel room related to extremist ideologies, including right- and left-wing extremism, environmental extremism, white supremacy and anti-government ideology. 

Authorities also recovered explosive materials and components to include thermite, ammonium nitrate, magnesium ribbon, metal pipes, and gasoline.

GIF image of a car crashing through a gate

The FBI is investigating an apparent attack on a power station on Thursday in Boulder City, Nev. (KVVU)

A cellphone found in the car is being forensically analyzed, according to McMahill.

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said there is no major damage to critical infrastructure.

Map of power station where a man crashed into in Boulder City

The FBI is investigating an apparent attack Thursday in Boulder City, Nevada. (KVVU)

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

