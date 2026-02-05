Karoline Leavitt says Trump prefers not to watch Bad Bunny at Super Bowl halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed which Super Bowl halftime show President Donald Trump prefers to watch this Sunday.

Grammy Award-winner Bad Bunny will be performing in the official Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California, for Sunday's game. However, concern among conservatives over Bad Bunny's apparent "Woke" values inspired Turning Point USA (TPUSA) to put on its own "All-American" halftime show that will play Sunday, headlined by country/rock artist Kid Rock.

Leavitt suggested Trump would be tuned in to watch the TPUSA show.

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," Leavitt told reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing.

Leavitt also said the president is not picking a team win Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. But she herself revealed her rooting interest.

"The president has wisely chosen not to make a prediction on Sunday night's game, but as a native girl from New Hampshire, go Patriots," Leavitt added.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed questions about Bad Bunny possibly making a political statement during the Super Bowl LX halftime show during his press conference on Monday.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."