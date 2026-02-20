Repeat offender allegedly assaults hospital police officer just days after arrest at same facility: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina man with a lengthy rap sheet is back behind bars after allegedly assaulting a police officer at a local hospital.

Justin Wilkes, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly hit a campus police officer in the head at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to WBTV.

Wilkes allegedly had been ordered to leave the property, resulting in an argument in which Wilkes began yelling at the officer, the outlet reported.

VIOLENT REPEAT OFFENDER ACCUSED OF KILLING TEACHER AS 911 CALL REVEALED HER FINAL MOMENTS: REPORT

As Wilkes was being arrested, he allegedly hit the officer in the head and made "utterances" with the intent to "provoke immediate violent retaliation."

Wilkes was later arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY AMBUSHED WOMAN ON FLORIDA BEACH IN RANDOM ATTEMPTED DROWNING ATTACK: POLICE

According to court records obtained by WBTV, Wiles was out of jail on pretrial release at the time of Wednesday’s arrest.

He had previously been arrested on Feb. 11 – just one week earlier – for trespassing at the same hospital.

Court records obtained by WBTV also indicate Wilkes has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005, with charges including drug offenses, assault and robbery. He had reportedly been sent to prison numerous times and was most recently released in July 2023.

REPEAT OFFENDER LABELED 'DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY' WALKS FREE AFTER BIDEN AUTOPEN CLEMENCY

He currently remains in custody at the Pitt County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pitt County prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.