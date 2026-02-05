Kamala Harris mocked after relaunch of campaign account as ‘Gen-Z led progressive content hub’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received widespread mockery online on Thursday after re-launching her campaign account as a "Gen-Z led progressive content hub."

In the months after her defeat in the 2024 presidential election, there has been a great deal of debate over what Harris’ future political aspirations might be.

Her decision not to run for California governor was seen as a sign she plans to run for the 2028 election cycle.

The account, now dubbed "HQ" and "@headquarters_67," a possible reference to the 6-7 meme, shared a video with the caption, "Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub." Fox News Digital reached out to her office to ask whether this indeed was the intent, and has not received immediate reply.

The video featured Harris being asked, "Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?"

"Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news," Harris replies. "So, Kamala HQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’ and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you."

In response to this video and the preview video shared the previous day, many popular conservative commentators mocked the rollout as a poorly planned maneuver or argued that Harris herself would not be viable.

"On behalf of every Republican in the country: run, Kamala, run!" the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote.

"I am a moderate Democrat voter in a swing state. Everyone in my community is asking for Kamala Harris to run again," commentator Comfortably Smug wrote, making a similar joke that Harris being the nominee would be a boon for Republicans.

GOP advisor Nathan Brand argued that both Republicans and Democrats can agree Harris’ time has passed, but suggested that news has not reached her staff.

Social media strategist Greg Price responded with a famous gif from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants where a fish bystander yells, "How many times do we have to teach you this lesson old man?

Others responded to the purported 6-7 meme reference.

"6 7.. Do you get it!" conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller joked.

"Haven't been this disappointed since Beyonce didn't perform," Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr joked.

Journalist Chris Rufo wrote, "My children have informed me that ‘67’ is already old, tired, and cringe, so once again, Kamala is coming up short."