Kamala Harris mocked after relaunch of campaign account as ‘Gen-Z led progressive content hub’

Popular conservative commentators joked that Harris running for office again would be a boon for the GOP

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Former VP Harris sparks 2028 speculation with 'Kamala HQ' re-launch Video

Former VP Harris sparks 2028 speculation with 'Kamala HQ' re-launch

Kamala Harris re-launches old campaign site as online organizing hub for younger voters. (Courtesy: Kamala Harris / Youtube)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received widespread mockery online on Thursday after re-launching her campaign account as a "Gen-Z led progressive content hub."

In the months after her defeat in the 2024 presidential election, there has been a great deal of debate over what Harris’ future political aspirations might be.

Her decision not to run for California governor was seen as a sign she plans to run for the 2028 election cycle. 

The account, now dubbed "HQ" and "@headquarters_67," a possible reference to the 6-7 meme, shared a video with the caption, "Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub." Fox News Digital reached out to her office to ask whether this indeed was the intent, and has not received immediate reply.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE HASN'T DECIDED ON 2028 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AMID REPORT SHE'S 'STEPPING TOWARD' RUN

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked online as many conservative commentators suggested her running again would help the GOP win another election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The video featured Harris being asked, "Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?"

"Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news," Harris replies. "So, Kamala HQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’ and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you."

In response to this video and the preview video shared the previous day, many popular conservative commentators mocked the rollout as a poorly planned maneuver or argued that Harris herself would not be viable. 

DEMOCRATIC HEAVYWEIGHTS HARRIS, NEWSOM TURN HEADS, FUEL 2028 SPECULATION

Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' choice not to run for governor of California has led many to speculate she plans to run for president once again. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"On behalf of every Republican in the country: run, Kamala, run!" the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote.

"I am a moderate Democrat voter in a swing state. Everyone in my community is asking for Kamala Harris to run again," commentator Comfortably Smug wrote, making a similar joke that Harris being the nominee would be a boon for Republicans.

GOP advisor Nathan Brand argued that both Republicans and Democrats can agree Harris’ time has passed, but suggested that news has not reached her staff.

Social media strategist Greg Price responded with a famous gif from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants where a fish bystander yells, "How many times do we have to teach you this lesson old man?

Others responded to the purported 6-7 meme reference.

"6 7.. Do you get it!" conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller joked.

"Haven't been this disappointed since Beyonce didn't perform," Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr joked.

Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' potential run has met mixed reception online, as some Democratic commentators have openly wished she and former President Joe Biden would step back and allow other Democrats to take center stage. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Journalist Chris Rufo wrote, "My children have informed me that ‘67’ is already old, tired, and cringe, so once again, Kamala is coming up short."

