Iran reportedly 'preparing for war' as images expose tunnel entrances and more top headlines

1. Iran reportedly 'preparing for war' as new images surface

2. 'Very concerned' neighbor breaks silence in Nancy Guthrie case

3. Former Prince Andrew's arrest could bring the monarchy down

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘PUNCHING BAG’ — Olympian who chose China over US breaks silence on backlash after Vance comments. Continue reading …

1972-2026 — Actor Eric Dane passes away at age 53 after 'courageous' fight with ALS. Continue reading …

DEADLY PATTERN — Illegal immigrant semi-truck driver accused of killing man in vicious highway crash. Continue reading …

SOPHISTICATED SCHEME — South American theft ring allegedly terrorizes 60+ Texas mansions with signal jammers. Continue reading …

FAMILY TERROR — Christian mom, teacher killed in home as 911 log reveals what caller reported. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WHITE HOUSE RACE — Pete Buttigieg tops 2028 Democratic primary poll as he launches swing state blitz. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY — Hunter Biden's former 'sugar brother' lawyer drops major cash on Swalwell's campaign. Continue reading …

CRIME CRUSH — Trump DC federal crackdown hits 10K arrests as DOJ says ‘unchecked violence is over.’ Continue reading …

BUREAUCRACY BONFIRE — HHS wipes out 36,000 pages of ‘regulatory dark matter’ in child welfare office purge. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PARTY RECKONING — Cortez Masto admits Democrats have been 'weak on immigration,' chides Biden. Continue reading …

'TOTAL CHAOS' — Anderson Cooper's '60 Minutes' exit reportedly leaves CBS News bosses blindsided. Continue reading …

FIERY EXCHANGE — 'The View' erupts as Sunny Hostin calls President Trump racist and guest pushes back. Continue reading …

COURAGE UNVEILED — Ben Sasse reflects on faith after stage 4 cancer diagnosis: ‘To live is Christ.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

KASH PATEL – We have made America safer in just one year. Continue reading …

MARY MOBLEY – I left California and I'm never going back — here's why no parent should raise kids there. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NIGHTLIFE NIGHTMARE — Vacation hot spot bans alcohol sales during key hours in sweeping new crackdown. Continue reading …

'SIGNIFICANT HEAT' — Workers stumble upon historic burial site and 'incredibly rare' find during sewer project. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Where did AOC commit gaffes on global stage? Robert Duvall won Oscar for which film? Take the quiz here …

DOWN THE DRAIN — Workers stumble upon 'incredibly rare' find during sewer project. Continue reading …

CARING CONNECTION — Construction crew takes time for ill child awaiting a transplant. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Obama is not supposed to be doing this. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER — If there was any dirt on Trump in Epstein files it would have leaked already. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we examine growing Republican concerns heading into this year’s critical midterm elections. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

