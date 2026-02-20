Woman charged with animal abandonment after leaving dog tied at JetBlue counter at Las Vegas airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was arrested at a Las Vegas airport after allegedly tying her dog to a baggage sizer at a JetBlue ticket counter and walking away, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 2 after receiving reports that a dog had been tied to a metal carry-on baggage sizer and left behind at the airport's JetBlue ticket counter.

The woman was arrested on charges of animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

Footage released by the LVMPD shows the woman, whose face was blurred in the video, approaching the ticket counter with her dog before walking away and leaving the dog's leash tied to the counter.

Officers told the woman that she would receive a citation for leaving her dog at the counter.

"Well, I was trying to re-book my flight," the woman told police.

"So you walked out here to re-book your flight?" the officer responded.

"Yeah, that’s what they told me at the counter," she said.

"To walk out here without your dog?" the officer replied.

According to LVMPD, airline staff told the dog owner she had not completed the required online forms to travel with the animal as a service dog and was denied a boarding pass. The woman then left the dog behind and went through the airport to the departure gate, police said.

The woman allegedly told police the airline would not allow her to fly with the dog and claimed it had a tracking device, "implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her."

Police said the woman became "hostile" and "resisted officers’ attempts to detain her" as they escorted her back through the security checkpoint.

"We can’t believe we have to say this… but please don’t abandon your dog at the airport — or anywhere else," the LVMPD said in a social media post.

After a mandatory 10-day hold period passed without the owner returning, the nonprofit Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas took custody of the 2-year-old goldendoodle mini poodle mix nicknamed "Jet Blue." The rescue will place him in a new home.

The group shared in a Facebook post this week that "Jet Blue" has received numerous applications and inquiries from potential owners.

"This sweet boy is incredible. Truly incredible. And after everything he’s been through, the thought of him ever experiencing abandonment again has us on very high alert," the nonprofit wrote. "We will be extremely intentional in choosing his forever family. He deserves stability. Security. Commitment. A lifetime promise."