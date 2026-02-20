Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Drugs

Fentanyl exposure scare forces courtroom evacuation during active trial

Nearly two dozen people evacuated from Snohomish County Courthouse after drug scale tested positive for fentanyl residue

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two dozen people were evacuated from a Washington state courtroom Thursday after a piece of drug evidence containing fentanyl residue was opened during trial proceedings, triggering a hazmat response.

The incident unfolded around 11:55 a.m. inside a second-floor courtroom at the Snohomish County Courthouse in Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

An evidence envelope, initially reported as a bag, containing a scale was handled and opened in court. The scale later tested positive for fentanyl residue. It remains unclear why the envelope was opened during the proceedings.

"One person thought that they saw a small powder that kind of came off the scale," Rachael Doniger with Everett Fire told KOMO.

CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR KOURI RICHINS SAYS SCANDAL AND NOTORIETY POISONED HER MURDER TRIAL

Everett Fire Department vehicles respond to reported fentanyl exposure at Snohomish County Courthouse in Everett, Washington

Everett Fire Department crews responded to the Snohomish County Courthouse after fentanyl residue was exposed inside a courtroom during an active trial. (Everett Fire Department Facebook)

Out of an abundance of caution, everyone in the courtroom was relocated to the courthouse’s fourth floor for medical evaluation. Crews checked vitals and blood pressure and monitored for potential overdose symptoms, including unconsciousness or difficulty breathing, officials said.

"No one showed any symptoms or was taken to the hospital," Doniger said, adding that all individuals were released to go home.

The second-floor courtroom was shut down by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office while a specialized hazmat team cleaned and secured the area.

UTAH CHILDREN’S AUTHOR KOURI RICHINS SAYS STATE THREATENED WITNESSES AHEAD OF TRIAL IN HUSBAND’S POISONING

Everett Fire command vehicle and medic unit outside Snohomish County Courthouse following courtroom evacuation over fentanyl residue

A courtroom was evacuated and evaluated for fentanyl exposure, prompting a hazmat response from Everett Fire. (Everett Fire Department Facebook)

The unusual incident raised questions about how drug evidence is handled inside courtrooms.

Mark Lindquist, former district attorney for Pierce County and former trial chief of the Pierce County Drug Unit, told KOMO he had never heard of a courtroom being cleared over potential drug exposure.

"Either somebody dropped the ball here or a rule needs to be changed," Lindquist said.

DHS ISSUES WARNING ABOUT TREND OF DOMESTIC PARTNERS POISONING LOVED ONES

Emergency vehicles outside Snohomish County Courthouse after courtroom cleared due to fentanyl exposure scare

Authorities closed a second-floor courtroom at the Snohomish County Courthouse while a hazmat team cleaned the area after suspected fentanyl exposure. (Everett Fire Department Facebook)

He added that drug paraphernalia should be securely stored in an evidence room and questioned why photographs were not used during the Snohomish County trial instead of the physical scale.

"This is the first time I've ever heard of a courtroom being cleared because of potential exposure to drugs," Lindquist said. "And it highlights why prosecutors use pictures rather than the actual drug."

When asked whether an investigation was underway, the Superior Court told KOMO it is looking into all the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewing policies and procedures to prevent something similar from happening again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We take all matters impacting staff and court users very seriously, especially with regard to the spaces in which the public frequently occupies," the statement read. "We are committed to taking all steps necessary to make sure events like this don’t happen again, including examining policies and procedures, and working collaboratively with stakeholders."

Officials said the exact quantity of fentanyl residue involved remains unknown. There was no visible plume or indication of a significant airborne release.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue