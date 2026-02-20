Kentucky Lyft driver charged with sodomy, kidnapping now faces federal immigration detainer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kentucky Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger during a ride to a doctor’s appointment is now also the subject of a U.S. immigration detainer, according to local police records.

Yordan Diaz Vera, 34, of Louisville, is charged with first-degree sodomy, menacing and kidnapping, according to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) records obtained by Fox News Digital.

He also has a U.S. immigration detainer, indicating federal authorities believe he is subject to removal.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital if Diaz Vera was in the country illegally.

The victim told authorities that on Feb. 4, her doctor's office arranged a Lyft ride to take her from her home to an appointment.

After picking the victim up, Diaz Vera allegedly opened the car's glove compartment, revealing a gun, according to an incident report.

Police said he then pulled over, got out of the car and into the backseat with the victim.

She tried to escape, but was unable to open the door due to it being locked, the report noted.

Once Diaz Vera was in the backseat with the victim, he forced her into sexual acts, according to authorities.

The victim said once she was dropped off at the doctor's office, she was able to call police.

LMPD officials told Fox News Digital there is "currently" no evidence to indicate the incident was part of a pattern of related incidents.

"The subject was taken into custody quickly due to the prompt reporting and timely investigative actions by the LMPD SVU Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations," the LMPD wrote in a statement. "It is our hope that timely investigations and successful prosecutions such as this empower victims—past, present and future—to come forward and communicate with law enforcement."

A Lyft spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Diaz Vera was permanently removed from the Lyft platform, and the company is assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

"The behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community or society," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

All Lyft drivers must meet certain requirements to drive on the platform, including holding a valid Social Security number and driver’s license.