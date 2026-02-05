Browns' Myles Garrett, Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba take home top honors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named the NFL’s Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year respectively on Thursday night at the NFL Honors.

Garrett was the unanimous choice for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and it was the second time in his career that he was awarded the honor.

The Browns star set the NFL mark with 23 sacks in a single season, surpassing Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan in the final game of the season. Garrett sacked Joe Burrow in the final game of the season. Cleveland defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-18.

It was the first time Garrett reached at least 20 sacks in a single season. He never had more than 16. Garrett added 60 total tackles, tying a career high. He had three forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Smith-Njigba helped the Seahawks get back to the Super Bowl as they will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night. In 2025, he asserted himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL and was rewarded for it.

The third-year player had 119 catches for an NFL-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first time in his young career that he reached the double-digit touchdown mark. He also led the NFL in yards per touch with 14.3.

With Sam Darnold under center, the Seahawks were third in points scored and eighth in yards gained.