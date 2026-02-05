Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Browns' Myles Garrett, Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba take home top honors

Garrett was a unanimous pick as Smith-Njigba gears up for the Super Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named the NFL’s Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year respectively on Thursday night at the NFL Honors.

Garrett was the unanimous choice for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and it was the second time in his career that he was awarded the honor.

Myles Garrett accepts a Defensive Player of the Year award

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett accepts the AP Defensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors award show, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Browns star set the NFL mark with 23 sacks in a single season, surpassing Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan in the final game of the season. Garrett sacked Joe Burrow in the final game of the season. Cleveland defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-18.

It was the first time Garrett reached at least 20 sacks in a single season. He never had more than 16. Garrett added 60 total tackles, tying a career high. He had three forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba talks to reporters

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in San Jose, Calif., ahead of Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Smith-Njigba helped the Seahawks get back to the Super Bowl as they will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night. In 2025, he asserted himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL and was rewarded for it.

The third-year player had 119 catches for an NFL-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first time in his young career that he reached the double-digit touchdown mark. He also led the NFL in yards per touch with 14.3.

Myles Garrett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Myles Garrett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were named the Defensive and Offensive Players of the Years respectively on Feb. 5, 2026. (IMAGN)

With Sam Darnold under center, the Seahawks were third in points scored and eighth in yards gained.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

