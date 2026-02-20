White teens cleared of hate crime allegations levied by Black Virginia Tech professor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police department in Virginia has cleared several White juveniles of hate crime allegations after a Black Virginia Tech University professor filed a criminal complaint, which was amplified by a local chapter of a far-left nationwide nonprofit.

Dr. Onwubiko Agozino is a professor of sociology at the university, and describes himself as a "scholar-activist who values inclusive excellence and diversity with critical attention focused on people of African descent and other marginalized groups around the world" who "emphasizes race, class, and gender issues in his contributions to learning, discovery, and community engagement beyond the boundaries of the classroom."

He filed the complaint with police on Feb. 10, after an incident where a group of White men blaring rap music with profane lyrics from their truck stopped on the street in front of his house and shoveled snow and ice out of the truck's bed.

The story was amplified by New River Valley Indivisible, part of the national far-left nonprofit Indivisible, which promotes progressivism and has recently organized nationwide protests against President Donald Trump.

"NRV Indivisible vehemently condemns the recent, despicable act of racist intimidation and harassment that occurred in our community. Dr. Biko Agozino (who recently ran for delegate in the 42d district) and his family were targeted at their home by a group of 8 White young men riding in four 4 different trucks," that group said on Facebook.

"The young White men parked in front of Dr. Agozino’s home and unleashed a torrent of racial slurs, including the N-word, and threw ice bricks onto the property, blocking his driveway," the statement continued. "This hateful assault was accompanied by the blaring of music, specifically Drake’s 'Energy,' in a calculated effort to terrorize and intimidate Biko and his family."

The group's post asserted as a fact that a hate crime had been committed, and called for criminal and civil action to be taken against the alleged perpetrators at the state level, and for prosecution under federal hate crime laws.

But the town of Christiansburg, Virginia said police investigated and there is no evidence of a racist attack against the professor, as first reported by The College Fix.

"There have been incorrect reports that this may have been a targeted incident toward a specific residence or person based on racial bias," the town's statement said. "The Christiansburg Police Department does not tolerate discrimination, hate speech or racial profiling within the Town of Christiansburg. Our investigation has found no evidence of criminal intent or racial bias."

"After several interviews, including a third-party eyewitness, and a detailed investigation, detectives found that a group of juveniles were attending an organized function at a home in the area," the town explained. "Before departure, two juveniles attempted to clear frozen snow and ice out of the bed of a truck, but were unable to completely remove, due to the slope of the vehicle. Upon departure, the juveniles stopped at a flat spot on the street, where a juvenile pushed out the remaining frozen snow and ice."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Agozino argued that whether the juveniles, whom he called "suspects," had criminal intent may be irrelevant.

"They investigated and identified the suspects. They claimed that they had no bad intent and the police concluded that there was no evidence of hate crime," he said. "I reminded the police that intent is only one element of crime because reckless or unreasonable behavior that is threatening to anyone is considered a breach of the law even if there is no intent to harm anyone."

He also said police increased patrols near his home to "prevent a repeat or escalation."

"However, the second day, one of the trucks parked by my letter box for about 20 minutes before driving to the address of the neighbor from whose house the young White men emerged the day before," Agozino continued. "I hope that the statement by the police that there is no evidence of hate crime will not unwittingly embolden the suspects."

He also thanked the police for their concern, and the groups who supported him.

Virginia Tech did not return a request for comment. Neither did New River Valley Indivisible.