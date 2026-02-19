6 mothers who 'cherished time together' among victims in avalanche near Lake Tahoe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least six victims have been identified in the tragic avalanche incident on Tuesday that killed up to nine people in Sierra Nevada, near Lake Tahoe, California.

Six of the victims were among a group of outdoor-loving mothers who regularly traveled together. A joint statement from the affected families identified the women as Kate Vitt, Carrie Atkin, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, and sisters Caroline Sekar and Liz Clabaugh.

"We are devastated beyond words," the families said in the statement. "Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women."

All the women were described as "mothers, wives, and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors."

8 SKIERS FOUND DEAD, 1 MISSING AFTER MASSIVE LAKE TAHOE AVALANCHE

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said during a news conference Wednesday that authorities had told the families the mission had shifted from rescue to recovery.

"They were on their way back to camp when the avalanche actually hit," Moon said, adding that it took search and rescue crews hours to find the first few survivors.

The group of women, most of whom resided near California, were reportedly seasoned backcountry skiers. They were reportedly well-trained, fully prepared, and equipped with avalanche safety gear.

"They were passionate, skilled skiers who cherished time together in the mountains," the families' statement said. "They lived in the Bay Area, Idaho, and the Truckee–Tahoe region."

They expressed being "heartbroken" and said they are doing their best to support one another and their families in the way they believe the mothers would have wanted.

McAlister Clabaugh, the brother of Sekar and Clabaugh, told The New York Times that Sekar, 45, was a mother of two who lived in San Francisco.

Liz Clabaugh, 52, served as a graduate nurse residency program coordinator at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Vitt, a San Francisco resident, held positions at SiriusXM and Pandora, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Several members of the group were also connected to Sugar Bowl Academy, an elite boarding and day school for competitive skiers and snowboarders that has counted multiple Olympians among its alumni.

"This tragedy has affected each and every one of us. The depth of support for the families whose lives have been changed forever reminds us of how special this community is," Executive Director Stephen McMahon said.

2 SKIERS KILLED IN AVALANCHE ON POPULAR MONT BLANC SKIING ROUTE NEAR FRENCH-SWISS BORDER

The Feb. 17 avalanche near Castle Peak in the Sierra Nevada mountains became the deadliest in California’s history.

Authorities reported that the tragedy involved a group of 15 backcountry skiers, including 11 clients and 4 guides, on a multi-day guided expedition organized by Blackbird Mountain Guides.

Eight people were confirmed dead, with one additional person presumed dead.

"We are profoundly grateful for the extensive rescue efforts by Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and all of the authorities involved, and for the outpouring of support from the Tahoe community and beyond," the families said in the statement.

"We are heartbroken and are doing our best to care for one another and our families in the way we know these women would have wanted," they added.

To continue recovery efforts for the final missing individual, authorities announced Thursday that all National Forest lands and trails around Castle Peak will be closed for roughly one month, from Feb. 20 through March 15.

Authorities emphasized that emergency personnel may need to use snow machines, aircraft and even explosives during the operations.

"Due to the current instability of the snowpack and need to prioritize first responder access to the area, members of the public are prohibited from entering the closure area during search and rescue operations," the U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest said.

"It is our top priority to ensure the safety of first responders during this recovery mission and aid in the return of each victim to their families," Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Chris Feutrier added in a statement. "Our deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones from this tragic incident. Our sincere appreciation to all first responders, law enforcement and partners that are supporting this recovery."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The avalanche marks the deadliest in the U.S. since 1981, when 11 climbers were killed on Mount Rainier in Washington state. It is also the second deadly slide near Castle Peak this year after a person on a snowmobile was buried in January.