Multiple dead, several injured after vehicle crashes into Los Angeles grocery store

At least three people are dead and several others injured after a car crashed into a grocery store in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:11 p.m. local time along Westwood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Several victims were initially trapped beneath the vehicle, LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Officials confirmed that two people died at the scene. Three others were hospitalized in serious condition, while two additional victims suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but a silver sedan could be seen inside the front of the store.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.