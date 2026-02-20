Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Multiple suspects are possible in Nancy Guthrie's abduction

Broken floodlights and blood trail suggest coordinated effort: experts

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Accomplice suspected as tips flood in Video

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Accomplice suspected as tips flood in

Former Pinal County, AZ Sheriff Mark Lamb discusses the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as investigators now believe more than one person may be involved.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Investigators looking for the missing mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie have not ruled out the possibility that she may have been abducted by more than one person, according to authorities.

"The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved," a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital Friday.

Surveillance video recovered from the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera shows a masked man tampering with the camera on her doorstep.

RETIRED FBI AGENT URGES RAPID DNA TESTING IN GUTHRIE CASE: 'YOU DON’T WAIT FOR FEDEX ON MONDAY MORNING'

a split image with each side showing am asked man in gloves on nancy guthrie's porch

These two images were released by the FBI, recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera. It's unclear whether they show the same person. (FBI)

A separate still image also released by the FBI appears to have been taken by the same camera and shows a man wearing similar clothes as the one seen in the video.

However, he does not appear to be carrying a backpack or holster, prompting speculation from experts and web sleuths alike that he may be a second suspect.

"I’ve been wondering about this still picture," said Randy Sutton, a retired Las Vegas police lieutenant and the founder of The Wounded Blue.

The Fox Flight Team also obtained drone video showing what appear to be a pair of smashed floodlights at the back of the home. While it’s unclear when they were broken or if they were disabled in connection with the crime, it could be another indicator of multiple suspects, according to Sutton.

A floodlight that appears to be broken on the side of Nancy Guthrie's home

A broken floodlight at Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz. on Friday, February 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Fox Flight Team)

"You would break those floodlights so as not to be silhouette," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s a common thing."

He also said it would be easier with two people to force or carry the victim out of the home.

"I think that the individual at the front of the house was accompanied by somebody who made entry at the rear of the house, and there was probably a driver involved," he said. "It would be very unwieldy to have just one person."

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie

Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and criminal justice professor at Penn State-Lehigh Valley, said the blood trail on Guthrie’s front steps supports this logic.

"My theory was that they had to have a vehicle around the corner to pick them up," he told Fox News Digital. "That’s why she’s bleeding at the front door. They couldn’t park the vehicle right out front, or it could spook a nosy neighbor."

Nancy Guthrie's home with security camera bracket attached to the exterior

Close-up view of a security camera bracket at the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Ariz. Monday, February 8, 2026. The camera was removed during an FBI investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

While cell tower data has so far turned up no known leads, he suggested investigators get creative as the case drags on.

"I was so adamant about checking for a WiFi router — was there any connections at that time?" he added. "Can walkie-talkie devices also be traced somehow?"

FBI agents canvassing a residential neighborhood near Nancy Guthrie's home

FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

The FBI has described the suspect seen in surveillance images and video outside Nancy Guthrie's front door around the time she vanished as a male between 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build.

The only officially identified item of clothing he carried was a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. No suspects, persons of interest or vehicles have been publicly identified since then.
