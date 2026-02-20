Blue city mayor's official SUV stolen after thief breaks into office, swipes keys: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of Oakland, California’s city-owned SUV was stolen this week when City Hall was closed for Presidents Day.

"We know that someone jimmied open the mayor’s office, they stole the keys to her car, they went to the City Hall parking lot, they stole the car. This occurred on Monday," Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Officer’s Association, told Fox News Digital on Friday, after Mayor Barbara Lee's official vehicle was taken. "She reported it, her staff reported it."

Singer said the SUV was found around 24 hours later.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a suspect had been arrested.

"This afternoon, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) arrested a suspect in connection with [the] theft of a city-owned vehicle," the department said on Facebook. "This is an active ongoing investigation. No additional details are being released at this time."

Singer identified the suspect to Fox News Digital as Logan Tell DeSilva, 29, who was reportedly arrested on suspicion of burglary, auto theft and vandalism after the SUV was found in Vallejo.

The SUV is used to take the mayor to and from official events, FOX 2 reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the OPD for comment.

"No one in Oakland should have to worry about their car being stolen, whether they’re a resident, a city worker, or the Mayor," Lee said in a statement earlier this week. "Public safety is a priority across our entire city."

The theft comes months after the Oakland Police Officers Association claimed that the city had defunded the police, which Singer reiterated to Fox News Digital on Friday, adding that City hall uses private security and the city spends more than $20 million for private security for all its city properties.

"Crime in Oakland continues to be out of control because there’s not enough police officers and the mayor herself has now become a victim," Singer told Fox News Digital.

Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland Police Officer’s Association, told KRON-TV last year, "The operational strength is about 530, so realistically, we’re down 300 police officers plus in our city just to be at a baseline."

The union added in a statement last year that the city’s new budget will "result in further defunding in the Oakland Police Department and increase the danger of crime for residents and businesses."

While recent data has shown violent crime trending down in Oakland, the city was named the second most dangerous place to live by U.S. News and World Report for 2025-2026. Memphis, Tennessee, nabbed the top spot.

Lee's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.