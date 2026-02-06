Hegseth says US strikes force some cartel leaders to halt drug operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that some cartel drug traffickers operating in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility have halted narcotics activity following recent U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean.

"WINNING: Some top cartel drug-traffickers in the @SOUTHCOM AOR have decided to cease all narcotics operations INDEFINITELY due to recent (highly effective) kinetic strikes in the Caribbean," Hegsth wrote in a post on X.

Hegseth credited President Donald Trump with directing the military actions, calling the effort a lifesaving deterrent.

HEGSETH SAYS DEPARTMENT OF WAR ‘WILL BE PREPARED TO DELIVER’ WHATEVER TRUMP WANTS FOLLOWING IRAN WARNING

"This is deterrence through strength. @POTUS is SAVING American lives," he wrote.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praised the military action, writing on X, "Well done @SecWar and to all under your command. We must continue to verify and monitor. We can’t trust drug cartels."

PENTAGON WATCHDOG WARNS DRONE INCURSIONS REQUIRE ‘IMMEDIATE ATTENTION’ AT US MILITARY BASES

The Trump administration has been pursuing a policy of conducting deadly attacks against vessels of alleged "narco-terrorists."

SOUTHCOM announced a strike that killed two on Thursday.

US FORCES KILL TWO SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE OPERATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On Feb. 5, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," Southern Command noted in a post on X.