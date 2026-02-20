High school teacher arrested in alleged sex case involving student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia high school teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a minor student surfaced at Lee County High School.

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, is charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Lee County High School requested the Leesburg Police Department investigate the allegations on Feb. 3, and the GBI was called to assist the following day.

FORMER MUSIC TEACHER ALLEGEDLY GROOMED AND HAD INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH TEEN STUDENT

Investigators identified Weaver as the "subject," and identified the victim as a student under 18 years old at Lee County High School, according to officials.

GBI agents continued the investigation along with the Leesburg Police Department, and arrest warrants were obtained for Weaver on Tuesday.

NEBRASKA TEACHER ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO 'SHARE' BOYFRIEND WITH STUDENT IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

Weaver turned herself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, and was later released on bond, according to a report from WALB News.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Leesburg is located in South Georgia, and is about an hour and a half north of Tallahassee, Florida.

Lee County High School's communications team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.