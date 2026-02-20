Illegal immigrant allegedly flees after drunk hit-and-run injures motorcyclist: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant is behind bars after authorities allege he was involved in a drunk hit-and-run accident that injured a Florida motorcyclist.

Authorities say 24-year-old Gudiel Miguel-Vasquez was behind the wheel of a black Scion sedan when he turned into a Walmart parking lot and blew through a stop sign in Polk County on Sunday night, according to FOX 13.

Miguel-Vasquez then allegedly collided with a motorcyclist, police said.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told authorities that Miguel-Vasquez did not stop to check on the victim, and instead continued to drive through the parking lot despite sustaining significant damage to the front of his vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with a broken arm and concussion.

Shortly after authorities received a call regarding the incident, a deputy in the area noticed the suspected vehicle at a nearby intersection. The vehicle was reportedly missing its front bumper and had smoke rising from the engine.

Upon approaching Miguel-Vasquez, he allegedly told authorities he did not have a driver’s license.

Deputies also reportedly found two additional passengers and several open cans of Modelo beer inside the vehicle, with authorities adding the men appeared drunk and all in the U.S. illegally.

Miguel-Vasquez was taken into custody on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with property damage and no valid driver’s license, according to FOX 13.

He remains in the Polk County Jail with an ICE detainer lodged against him by the Department of Homeland Security.

The two additional passengers were issued citations for open container violations and were taken into custody on civil ICE detainers.

"Here's another example of someone who is here illegally and with no regard for our laws—driving without a license, driving while impaired, and hitting someone then fleeing," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

"We'd like to see him deported back to Guatemala where he can't victimize anyone else here."