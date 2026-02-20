Husband of Ohio teacher charged with wife's murder days after she was found dead in home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The husband of an Ohio teacher who was shot and killed inside her home has been charged with murder, according to court records.

39-year-old Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Ashley Flynn, his wife. Flynn, who was a mother, teacher and volleyball coach, was shot and killed in her Tipp City, Ohio home early on Monday morning. According to WHIO, dispatch logs indicated someone inside the house called 911 and reported that Ashley was shot in the head.

The individual who called 911 told dispatchers that kids were asleep in their rooms at the home.

Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Miami County Jail at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to inmate records.