U.S.

Husband of Ohio teacher charged with wife's murder days after she was found dead in home

Caleb Flynn faces multiple felony charges after Ashley Flynn was found shot in the head while children slept in their rooms

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
The husband of an Ohio teacher who was shot and killed inside her home has been charged with murder, according to court records.

39-year-old Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Ashley Flynn, his wife. Flynn, who was a mother, teacher and volleyball coach, was shot and killed in her Tipp City, Ohio home early on Monday morning. According to WHIO, dispatch logs indicated someone inside the house called 911 and reported that Ashley was shot in the head. 

The individual who called 911 told dispatchers that kids were asleep in their rooms at the home.

A split image of Ashley Flynn and her husband

Beloved substitute teacher and volleyball coach Ashley Flynn discovered dead in Ohio home; authorities searching for suspect in ongoing investigation. (Ashley Flynn/Facebook | Tipp City Schools)

Caleb Flynn has been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Miami County Jail at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to inmate records.

