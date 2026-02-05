Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Leavitt flips script on media for balking at Fulton election probe after years of promoting Russia claims

Karoline Leavitt says DNI Tulsi Gabbard's role in Fulton County search warrant execution is part of election security duties

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims Video

Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at media outlets questioning the FBI seizing ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at media outlets questioning the FBI's seizure of ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, after years of the media claiming that Russia influenced the 2016 election.  

The FBI executed a search warrant in the Georgia county home to Atlanta in January, which included Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard deploying on the ground to carry out an election security assessment. Gabbard's presence has sparked outrage and questions from Democrats and the media over what they characterize as an unusual, politicized show of force.

"As the director of national intelligence, it is a part of Miss Gabbard's role to make sure that American elections are free of foreign interference and that American elections are safe and secure," Leavitt said of Gabbard's presence in Fulton County. "And so the ODNI director is working with the FBI on this effort, and the president wholeheartedly supports both Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard in ensuring that American elections are safe, secure, and free of foreign intervention."

GEORGIA'S FULTON COUNTY FILES MOTION SEEKING RETURN OF 2020 ELECTION MATERIALS SEIZED BY FBI

Karoline Leavitt speaking

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the White House on Feb. 5, 2026.  (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The reporter pushed back, "Is there any indication that there's foreign influence?"

Leavitt began taking another question before circling back to remind the reporter of the media's focus on claims Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election, when President Donald Trump ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

PATEL DOUBLES DOWN ON FBI ELECTION HUB RAID, SAYS TRUMP CALLED AGENTS DIRECTLY TO THANK THEM FOR OPERATION

Trump speaks campaign event

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"Excuse me one second. It's the media who has said that there's Russian interference in American elections. You guys have been saying that for many, many years," Leavitt shot back. 

FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA TO SUE AFTER FBI SEIZES 2020 ELECTION RECORDS

"The people in this room, considering that you all, you all said for many years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, you should all be very happy that we finally have an administration that is looking into that, and we'll be happy to keep you posted," she continued. 

President Trump and DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Newly sworn in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into claims Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to secure the election wrapped up in March 2019, determining there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

