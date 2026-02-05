Leavitt flips script on media for balking at Fulton election probe after years of promoting Russia claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at media outlets questioning the FBI's seizure of ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, after years of the media claiming that Russia influenced the 2016 election.

The FBI executed a search warrant in the Georgia county home to Atlanta in January, which included Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard deploying on the ground to carry out an election security assessment. Gabbard's presence has sparked outrage and questions from Democrats and the media over what they characterize as an unusual, politicized show of force.

"As the director of national intelligence, it is a part of Miss Gabbard's role to make sure that American elections are free of foreign interference and that American elections are safe and secure," Leavitt said of Gabbard's presence in Fulton County. "And so the ODNI director is working with the FBI on this effort, and the president wholeheartedly supports both Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard in ensuring that American elections are safe, secure, and free of foreign intervention."

The reporter pushed back, "Is there any indication that there's foreign influence?"

Leavitt began taking another question before circling back to remind the reporter of the media's focus on claims Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election, when President Donald Trump ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Excuse me one second. It's the media who has said that there's Russian interference in American elections. You guys have been saying that for many, many years," Leavitt shot back.

"The people in this room, considering that you all, you all said for many years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, you should all be very happy that we finally have an administration that is looking into that, and we'll be happy to keep you posted," she continued.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into claims Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to secure the election wrapped up in March 2019, determining there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.