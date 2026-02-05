Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wins NFL MVP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named NFL Most Valuable Player for 2025 on Thursday night.

Stafford was presented the award at the NFL Honors in California after a career season for the Rams.

At 37 years old, Stafford led the NFL in both passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), while recording a career-low eight interceptions. His individual production guided the Rams to the NFC Championship Game, where their season ended in a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The MVP race came down to Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye finished the season with the league's highest completion percentage and QBR while leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record. Stafford, however, led the league in volume production, throwing 12 more touchdowns than Maye and accounting for the vast majority of the Rams' total offensive output

For Stafford, it was the best season he has put together as a pro.

His 2011 season with the Detroit Lions remains his highest yardage total at 5,038 yards, but that year included 16 interceptions and a lower passer rating of 97.2. Similarly, during his 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns but led the league with 17 interceptions.

But in 2025, Stafford surpassed the touchdown totals of both those seasons while cutting his turnovers in half, resulting in a superior passer rating of 109.2