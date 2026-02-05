Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wins NFL MVP

The MVP race came down to Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Matthew Stafford & Puka Nacua connect for 34-yard TD, shrinking Rams' deficit vs. Seahawks | NFL Highlights Video

Matthew Stafford & Puka Nacua connect for 34-yard TD, shrinking Rams' deficit vs. Seahawks | NFL Highlights

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua connected for a 34-yard touchdown to shrink the Los Angeles Rams' deficit vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named NFL Most Valuable Player for 2025 on Thursday night. 

Stafford was presented the award at the NFL Honors in California after a career season for the Rams

Matthew Stafford throws in the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

At 37 years old, Stafford led the NFL in both passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), while recording a career-low eight interceptions. His individual production guided the Rams to the NFC Championship Game, where their season ended in a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The MVP race came down to Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

NFL FANS TORCH RAMS RETURNER AFTER MUFFED PUNT LEADS TO CRUCIAL SEAHAWKS TOUCHDOWN

Matthew Stafford vs Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (A Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Maye finished the season with the league's highest completion percentage and QBR while leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record. Stafford, however, led the league in volume production, throwing 12 more touchdowns than Maye and accounting for the vast majority of the Rams' total offensive output

For Stafford, it was the best season he has put together as a pro.

Matthew Stafford celebrates

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

His 2011 season with the Detroit Lions remains his highest yardage total at 5,038 yards, but that year included 16 interceptions and a lower passer rating of 97.2. Similarly, during his 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns but led the league with 17 interceptions. 

But in 2025, Stafford surpassed the touchdown totals of both those seasons while cutting his turnovers in half, resulting in a superior passer rating of 109.2

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

