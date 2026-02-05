Blackburn demands investigation into Justice Jackson over Grammy appearance applauding anti-ICE rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is urging U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to launch an investigation into Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over her attendance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday amid anti-ICE rhetoric from celebrities and artists at the event.

Jackson was in attendance at this year's politically-charged event because of her nomination for narrating the audiobook version of her memoir, "Lovely One."

However, critics said Jackson clapped as various speakers criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

CRUZ DEMANDS IMPEACHMENT OF BOASBERG AND JUDGE WHO SENTENCED KAVANAUGH’S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote in a letter to Roberts.

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an investigation into whether Jackson’s actions violate the high court's Code of Conduct and would require her to recuse herself from certain cases.

"To that end, in the interest of a fair-minded, impartial, and independent federal judiciary, I urge you to initiate an investigation into Justice Jackson’s attendance at this event and if her participation in any way would require recusal from matters that will come before the Court," her letter states.

BARRETT SAYS JUSTICES 'WEAR BLACK, NOT RED OR BLUE' IN RESPONSE TO PARTISAN CRITICS IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Attendees at the awards were seen wearing "ICE Out" lapel pins, and some winners spewed anti-ICE rhetoric such as "No one is illegal on stolen land" and "F— ICE."

Jackson's appearance at the event raises questions considering the court is slated to take on cases revolving around the Trump administration, including birthright citizenship and immigration.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Blackburn's office and the Supreme Court.

In her letter, Blackburn noted that Democrats and the news media have smeared Republican-appointed justices to the court as "corrupt" and "partisan."

She recalled how Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI., wrote a letter to Roberts urging him to ensure that conservative Justice Samuel Alito would recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot because his wife put up a Revolutionary War-era flag at their home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unlike these meritless claims against Justice Alito and Justice Thomas, there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court," Blackburn wrote.