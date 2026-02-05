Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Supreme Court

Blackburn demands investigation into Justice Jackson over Grammy appearance applauding anti-ICE rhetoric

Sen. Marsha Blackburn questioned whether Jackson's attendance at event with anti-ICE rhetoric violates Supreme Court conduct rules

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Justice Ketanji Brown faces backlash for applauding anti-ICE rhetoric at the Grammys Video

Justice Ketanji Brown faces backlash for applauding anti-ICE rhetoric at the Grammys

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's appearance at the Grammy awards and applause for speeches containing anti-ICE rhetoric.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is urging U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to launch an investigation into Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over her attendance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday amid anti-ICE rhetoric from celebrities and artists at the event. 

Jackson was in attendance at this year's politically-charged event because of her nomination for narrating the audiobook version of her memoir, "Lovely One." 

However, critics said Jackson clapped as various speakers criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

CRUZ DEMANDS IMPEACHMENT OF BOASBERG AND JUDGE WHO SENTENCED KAVANAUGH’S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is urging Chief Justice John Roberts to launch an investigation into Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over her attendance at the Grammy Awards. (Getty Images)

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote in a letter to Roberts. 

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an investigation into whether Jackson’s actions violate the high court's Code of Conduct and would require her to recuse herself from certain cases. 

"To that end, in the interest of a fair-minded, impartial, and independent federal judiciary, I urge you to initiate an investigation into Justice Jackson’s attendance at this event and if her participation in any way would require recusal from matters that will come before the Court," her letter states. 

BARRETT SAYS JUSTICES 'WEAR BLACK, NOT RED OR BLUE' IN RESPONSE TO PARTISAN CRITICS IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Justice Ketanji Jackson at the Grammy Awards

Ketanji Brown Jackson attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.  (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Attendees at the awards were seen wearing "ICE Out" lapel pins, and some winners spewed anti-ICE rhetoric such as "No one is illegal on stolen land" and "F— ICE."

Jackson's appearance at the event raises questions considering the court is slated to take on cases revolving around the Trump administration, including birthright citizenship and immigration. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Blackburn's office and the Supreme Court. 

In her letter, Blackburn noted that Democrats and the news media have smeared Republican-appointed justices to the court as "corrupt" and "partisan."

She recalled how Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI., wrote a letter to Roberts urging him to ensure that conservative Justice Samuel Alito would recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot because his wife put up a Revolutionary War-era flag at their home.

Senate will review Biden's SCOTUS pick thoroughly: Sen. Blackburn Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unlike these meritless claims against Justice Alito and Justice Thomas, there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court," Blackburn wrote. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue