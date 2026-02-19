Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie's evidence, Ohio teacher's murder, 'Deadpool Killer's' loyalty

Nancy Guthrie's latest evidence, Wade Wilson's devotees, Ted Bundy's family tree

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Nancy and Savannah Guthrie

Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

SHADOW AT THE DOOR: Nancy Guthrie case: 5 key evidence pieces so far

BAG OF CLUES: Walmart sales records become critical evidence as FBI investigates Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

WRONG GEAR: Former FBI agent calls holster setup in Nancy Guthrie case 'incredibly amateur and unsafe'

TRAIL OF TERROR: DNA splatter suggests Nancy Guthrie was bleeding from ‘either the hands or face,' expert says

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2025, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (Provided by FBI)

'NO EVIDENCE': Border protocols automatically triggered in search for Nancy Guthrie, retired agent says

WINDOW OF FOCUS: Police request neighbor surveillance footage from narrow time frames before Nancy Guthrie vanished

SMALL TOWN SHOCK: FBI joins probe in murder of Christian teacher shot in Ohio home as 'American Idol' husband, children slept

DARK DEVOTEES: Hundreds of women pledge loyalty to 'Deadpool Killer' despite brutal double murder confession

Wade Wilson in a light blue suit and a yellow tie with a pink shirt in court.

Wade Wilson sits in the courtroom during the start of his capital murder trial at the Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers on Monday, June 3, 2024. Wilson is facing two first-degree murder charges among others. (© Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK)

CLOCK TICKING: Retired FBI agent urges rapid DNA testing in Guthrie case: 'You don’t wait for FedEx on Monday morning'

BROKEN BOND: Ted Bundy’s cousin recalls the chilling moment that exposed the monster within

This article was written by Fox News staff.
