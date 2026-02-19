Documents show Epstein received pitch for properties housing Pentagon, FBI tenants after 2008 conviction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 2016 email exchange reveals Jeffrey Epstein received a high-dollar real estate proposal involving buildings leased by the Pentagon, with the broader portfolio featuring federal tenants including the FBI and U.S. courthouses — placing the disgraced financier in discussions tied to key pillars of the government.

The proposal came years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution of minors in June 2008, serving 18 months in jail and becoming a convicted sex offender.

Records show David Stern, who served as an intermediary between Epstein and former Prince Andrew, forwarded a real estate investment proposal, originally sent by Jonathan Fascitelli of International Government Properties (IGP), to Epstein, detailing an opportunity to purchase the Pentagon Center complex in Arlington, Virginia.

The two office buildings, located one mile south of the Pentagon, have been solely leased to the War Department since 1993 and serve as a "mission-critical asset," because the complex is the only property in Arlington, other than the Pentagon itself, with the ability to meet the space and infrastructure needs of the DOW.

The Pentagon Center would have cost $387 million, with $116 million in equity required, and generated a Net Operating Income (NOI) of $27 million, according to the documents.

In 2015, the GSA renewed the Department of War lease on the complex, officially called the Polk and Taylor buildings, through 2025, according to a report from BisNow.

The email chain also revealed a prior discussion from October 2015 where Fascitelli pitched Stern on acquiring two FBI buildings and various U.S. courthouses, which Stern said "could be interesting."

Jonathan Fascitelli is the founder and chairman of Seregh, and the former CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Real Estate.

He led the Philadelphia 76ers' new $1.5 billion arena development as well as significant projects for the New Jersey Devils, according to his company website. Fascitelli also played a lead role in the acquisition of the Washington Commanders.

Others involved in IGP included: Al Iudicello, a former 14-year executive at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Air Force Academy graduate; Robert Riley, who directly originated more than $2 billion in loans for commercial real estate occupied by government agencies (primarily the GSA); and Chris Penrose, a real estate developer specializing in Class A office buildings for the GSA.