FOX NEWS FIRST: Big GOP win in Miss. runoff; Mueller probe target blasts 'witch hunt'; Pelosi's leadership test

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy in Mississippi's runoff election Tuesday as the GOP increased its incoming majority in the U.S. Senate

President Trump has threatened to cut all subsidies to General Motors after the automaker announced it was cutting 15 percent of its North American workforce and closing several plants.

Nancy Pelosi's leadership faces a test as Democrats will meet Wednesday to nominate a new incoming House speaker

In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, conservative writer Jerome Corsi, who is under investigation by Robert Mueller, called the special counsel's probe a 'political witch hunt'

Former President Barack Obama slams President Trump without mentioning him by name at an exclusive gala event in Houston

THE LEAD STORY - GOP WINS BIG IN MISSISSIPPI: Incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith handily beat back an insurgent challenge by Democrat Mike Espy in Mississippi's special election runoff Tuesday to become the first woman ever elected to Congress from the state ... With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Hyde-Smith had 446,927 votes to Espy's 374,880 -- a commanding margin of 54.4 percent to 45.6 percent, according to state election officials. The race marked the final midterm contest of 2018. With Hyde-Smith's victory, Republicans expanded their incoming Senate majority to 53 seats. Hyde-Smith's win gives Republicans more leeway to ensure the confirmation of President Trump's federal judicial and cabinet nominees that require Senate approval, and strengthens the party's chances of holding the majority in 2020. President Trump late Tuesday congratulated Hyde-Smith. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

David Bossie: GOP Senate victory in Mississippi shows strong support for Trump's successful policies

Doug Schoen: GOP victory in Mississippi Senate race is a setback for moderate Democrats

TRUMP 'VERY DISAPPOINTED' IN GM: President Trump has threatened to cut off all federal subsidies to General Motors over its massive scheduled layoffs and cutbacks in the U.S. ... President Trump lambasted GM in a tweet Tuesday, one day after the auto manufacturer announced it was cutting 15 percent of its North American workforce and halting production at several plants. “Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland,” he wrote. “Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!” Shares slipped over 2 percent following the tweet. The closures of five GM facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland – and in Ontario, Canada -- could affect up to 14,000 employees. GM will also cease production of several car models, including the Chevrolet Cruze and Impala and the Buick LaCrosse. - Reported by FOX Business' Megan Henney

PELOSI TRIES TO QUASH POTENTIAL DEM CIVIL WAR: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faces House Democrats on Wednesday in the latest test of her political power ... The lead-up to an internal vote for speaker has been marked by highly visible intra-party squabbles. A swath of vocal Democrats – ranging from Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., to Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., to Tim Ryan, D-Ohio – want someone else. But despite the drama, Democrats will likely return Pelosi to the job she held from 2007 to 2011. The bigger test comes when the new Congress starts in January, and the San Francisco Democrat must win a floor vote – from members of both parties, Republicans and anti-Nancy freshman Democrats among them. Yet no other Democrat, as of now, is challenging Pelosi for the slot. And some Democrats who vowed to oppose her have since softened that position. - Reported by Chad Pergram

Democrat who opposed Nancy Pelosi for House speaker could choose her after all

INSIDE MUELLER'S 'MEMORY TEST': Conservative author Jerome Corsi told FOX News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators accused him of lying under oath only after "I couldn't give them what they wanted" ... Corsi spoke to FOX News one day after he announced he would reject a deal with investigators that would have required him to plead guilty to perjury. A draft court filing prepared as part of the abortive plea deal said Corsi notified Trump adviser Roger Stone in August 2016 that WikiLeaks intended to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Corsi, the onetime Washington bureau chief of the website Infowars, described his interview with investigators as a "memory test."

"They ask you a question, they have material they won’t show you, you’ve forgotten about it, and they say ‘You just lied because this email you forgot about in 2016 proves your current memory is wrong,'" he said. - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter)

OBAMA TAKES VEILED SWIPE AT TRUMP: Without mentioning President Trump, former President Barack Obama praised his indictment-free tenure Tuesday during an invitation-only gala in Houston ... “Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted," Obama said to a crowd of more than 1,000. "By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons." Obama’s remarks came at the tail end of an hour-long joint interview with former Secretary of State James A. Baker III during the 25th anniversary celebration of the nonpartisan Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, the Houston Chronicle reported. - Reported by Louis Casiano



AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

TEAR GAS DOUBLE STANDARD - "The narrative that Trump is a cruel, heartless bastard only works if he uses tear gas on kids .... When he [President Obama] uses tear gas, he's protecting the country." - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on "Hannity," blasting the media and Trump critics for hypocrisy in their attacks on the Trump administration's use of tear gas on groups of migrants trying to violently cross the southern border. WATCH

FOX NATION

Chappaquiddick, Ted Kennedy scandal that left a young woman dead chronicled in new documentary.

Mark Fuhrman unveils analysis on Kennedy's assassination on FOX Nation's 'The Fuhrman Diaries.'

FOX Nation's 'Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley' goes in-depth on the lie that made Al Sharpton famous.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Marc Thiessen: Trump is ready to deal. Are Democrats?

John Stossel: Is vaping e-cigarettes really a health crisis?

Karl Rove: Obama's redistricting idea would benefit Democrats – not democracy.

THE SWAMP

Justice Department to appeal judge's order barring U.S. from refusing asylum to illegal immigrants.

Bernie Sanders bashes Trump while promoting new book.

Democrat Kathleen Kane, former Pennsylvania attorney general, ordered to prison.

ACROSS THE NATION

CNN's Jim Acosta spars with Sarah Sanders in briefing room after temporary ban.

Hundreds attend funeral of Vietnam vet with 'no known family.'

FBI finds body while searching for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar in North Carolina; no ID yet.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

U.S. stocks post gains after weak start to Tuesday session.

Kennedy: Identifying the good and the bad in the caravan.

Department of Education: Student loan crisis may hit economy.

Facebook has a 'black people problem,' ex-employee says.

Tax changes could derail Americans' year-end charitable donations.

Why IHOP is still laughing all the way to bank about its IHOb stunt.

Starbucks giving away $1.6M in prizes, coffee for life in holiday contest.

This new toy sparks fights, crowds 'worse than Black Friday.'

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

'Dog the Bounty Hunter's' Beth Chapman's cancer has returned, and 'it's serious,' lawyer says.

Remembering 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg | A look back at Hillenburg's career

O.J. Simpson 'didn't act alone' in murders, ex-manager claims.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Melania Christmas decorations bashed by the Trump haters.

License plates containing ethnic slur are recalled after complaints.

Michigan farm donates nearly 600 Christmas trees to military families.



STAY TUNED

On Facebook:

Check out 'FOX News Update,' our Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:



FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; economist Peter Morici; Dr. Oz on health concerns surrounding romaine lettuce; Mike Love from the Beach Boys previews his Christmas album.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas; Diane Gherson, senior vice president, Human Resources for IBM; Ed Lazear, chief economic adviser under President George W. Bush.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Herman Cain, chairman of America Fighting Back; Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants; Juanita Duggan, president and CEO of the National Federation of Independent Business; Josh Mandel, Ohio state treasurer; Dr. Roger Crystal, inventor of Narcan Nasal Spray and CEO of Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Guests include: John Sandweg, former acting ICE director.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Jeff Saut, chief investment strategist and Raymond James; Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum; Gary Kaltbaum, owner and president of Kaltbaum Capital Management; David Tafuri, former foreign policy adviser to the Obama campaign; U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R- Ohio; U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Martin Feldstein, George F. Baker Professor of Economics at Harvard University and the president emeritus of the National Bureau of Economic Research; Doug Bauer, TRI Pointe Group CEO.

Kennedy, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Steve Hilton.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: Tension is running high after Russian forces seized three Ukrainian vessels and detained two dozen sailors on Sunday. FOX News' State Department correspondent Rich Edson discusses how the United States and other world leaders are reacting to the crisis. Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie's new book "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency" offers another glimpse into the Trump White House and the "Deep State" that potentially threatened the administration. They discuss who they think is trying to stop President Trump from achieving his goals. Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, FOX News contributor and contributing editor with National Review Online.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The results of Mississippi's runoff election, the caravan crisis, the latest in the Mueller probe, the upcoming G20 Summit, Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels are the topics of discussion with the following guests: Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary; Dan Hoffman; Dr. Marc Siegel; Karl Rove; and Brad Blakeman.

#OnThisDay



2001: Enron Corp., once the world's largest energy trader, collapses after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backs out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron would file for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

1990: Margaret Thatcher resigns as British prime minister during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then confers the premiership on John Major.

1975: President Ford nominates Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.