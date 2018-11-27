‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dead at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, the man behind Nickelodeon’s megahit cartoon series "SpongeBob SquarePants," died on Monday. He was 57.

Nickelodeon told Fox News in a statement the network is "incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS."

The statement continued: "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued 'SpongeBob SquarePants' with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

Hillenburg revealed his ALS diagnosis last March.

The cartoon creator earned a degree in experimental animation at the California Institute of Arts in Valencia and graduated in 1992 with a Master of Fine Arts. But it was his time at Humboldt State University, where he studied in part marine resources, that inspired him to later create the beloved underwater cartoon series "Spongebob SquarePants."

Hillenburg started to gain recognition in the animated world when he won an award for Best Animated Concept at the Ottawa International Animation Festival for his short “Wormholes”, Variety reported. He also worked as a writer and director on "Rocko's Modern Life" from 1993 to 1996 at the Nickelodeon network.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, and son, Clay.

