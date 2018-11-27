OJ Simpson 'didn't act alone' in murders, ex-manager claims

O.J. Simpson "didn't act alone" when he allegedly murdered his ex-wife and her friend decades ago, according to his former manager.

The former NFL star was not solely "involved" in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, but rather he "had at least one accomplice," Norman Pardo told the New York Post's Page Six in an article published Tuesday.

For years, Pardo has reportedly been working on a documentary about the 1994 slayings and will next week pitch it to various cable and streaming networks "to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the homicides."

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” Pardo said. “We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers."

Pardo said those involved in the documentary "believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths," but that someone else was involved, too.

The former manager claims to be friends with the former football star.

Simpson, 71, was released from a Nevada prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for a botched 2007 hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal.

Simpson fell from grace when he was arrested in the slayings, coming after the famous Ford Bronco chase on California freeways. His subsequent trial became a live-TV sensation that fascinated viewers with its testimony about a bloody glove that didn't fit and unleashed furious debate over race, police and celebrity justice.

A jury swiftly acquitted him, but two years later, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors, including his children and Goldman's family.

