'Dog the Bounty Hunter's' Beth Chapman's cancer has returned, and 'it's serious,' lawyer says

Beth Chapman's throat cancer has returned and her condition is serious, Fox News has learned.

The wife of Duane Chapman and "Dog the Bounty Hunter" fame was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning with a life-threatening mass in her throat.

According to the Chapman's family attorney, Andrew Brettler, Beth underwent surgery for the mass and doctors discovered her cancer had returned, and informed friends and family who were present at the hospital.

"Unfortunately, Beth’s cancer has come back. It’s serious and her doctors are evaluating her treatment options," Brettler told Fox News Tuesday evening.

Per TMZ, Beth, 51, had trouble breathing overnight and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Tuesday morning where doctors found the blockage in her throat.

Last year, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer and wrote in a letter to friends that she was shocked to learn of her diagnosis.

"I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, 'You have cancer,'" she wrote.

She continued, "After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses."

Speaking to Fox News after his wife's diagnosis Dog, 64, credited the couple's faith in helping them survive.

"Faith is probably the number one thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with... Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed. And that’s not much… And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.