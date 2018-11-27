Bernie Sanders bashes Trump while promoting new book

Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a speech timed to the release of his newest book Tuesday, slammed President Trump as a “pathological liar, a racist, and religious bigot,” adding that he was “depressed” and didn’t leave his house after finding out Trump won the 2016 election.

Speaking at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Sanders, I-Vt., spoke about the events following his failed bid for president that inspired the book, "Where We Go from Here: Two Years in the Resistance."

Sanders recalled the night of June 14, 2016, after the primary in D.C., and how he knew he'd reached the end of his campaign. He met with Hillary Clinton to talk about what was next for him and his involvement in helping her to the White House.

“The first concern that I had is that I wanted to see us work together, and she did, to make sure that we did everything possible to defeat Trump and we had to figure out the best way to do it.”

Sanders noted the differences between him and Clinton and how his supporters might have struggled with the idea of backing her campaign.

“Not all of my supporters were great, enthusiastic supporters of Hillary Clinton … but it was clear to me, if not all my supporters, that on her worst day she would have been a much better president than Trump on his best day.”

The night before Election Day, Sanders said he a “gut” feeling that Clinton would win with “3 to 1” odds in her favor but that his wife predicted Trump would be the victor. She would ultimately be right.

“On that night, I didn’t leave the house, because in fact I was very, very depressed.”

HYDE-SMITH PROJECTED TO KEEP MISSISSIPPI SENATE SEAT IN REPUBLICAN HANDS

“How could Secretary Clinton have lost to a man who was a pathological liar, who was a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe, a homophobe and a religious bigot,” he continued.

Sanders said it was Trump’s victory and “ugly reactionary politics” that motivated him to stay involved.

Sanders also spoke heavily on the need to address climate change, election reform and the need to motivate the “grass roots.”

He also praised Democrats for winning the House in this year's midterm elections and said that they would use this gain to ensure that the Mueller investigation continues without “obstruction.” He said any evidence of improper actions from the White House in that regard would be grounds for “impeachment.”

CNN STAR JIM ACOSTA SPARS WITH SARAH SANDERS AT WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

Sanders continued to take aim at the president, calling him “irresponsible.”

“He is trying to divide the American people.”