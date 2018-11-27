Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot toy sparks fights, crowds ‘worse than Black Friday’

If you thought the hottest toy of the season was going to be a giant stuffed carrot from a discount grocery store – you’d be right.

Aldi supermarket has rolled out a giant stuffed version of their holiday mascot – Kevin the Carrot – as well as smaller plush versions of Kevin and his family, and customers in the UK have been lining up to get their hands on them.

Kevin, who was first featured in a holiday commercial for the grocery chain three years ago, was joined in 2017 by his love interest, Kate the Carrot. In 2018, the commercials added three of their vegetable children – Chantenay, Jasper and, suitably, Baby Carrot.

This year, in addition to a growing carrot family, Aldi also introduced a giant plush Kevin the Carrot, which crashed the Aldi’s website from the influx of people desperate to bring the root vegetable home for Christmas.

The limited supply also caused fights to break out in Aldi’s stores around the UK.

Aldi’s acknowledged the frenzy in a statement on Twitter:

“The buzz around our Kevin the Carrot soft toys range has been extremely high and briefly impacted the performance of our website,” Aldi wrote. "The website is now fully operational again."

The 3-foot plush version of Kevin the Carrot, the proceeds from which go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, is currently sold out online, but some stores still carry the $25 toy, and the full Kevin, Katie and carrot kids sets.