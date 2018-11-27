FBI finds body while searching for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar in North Carolina; no ID yet

A body was found in North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon in the search for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

The FBI's Charlotte office tweeted that around 4:45 p.m. local time, investigators found a body in Robeson County after following leads for Hania Noelia Aguilar, who was reported missing on Nov. 5.

The body has not yet been positively identified.

Investigators said that on the morning of Nov. 5, a man dressed in black clothing pushed Aguilar into a family member's SUV and drove from the scene. A witness said they heard her scream as they saw the male suspect shove her into the vehicle.

The green Ford Expedition was found on Nov. 8 after someone said they found it backed into a wooded area.

Officials have released surveillance footage connected to Aguilar's disappearance and asked for help identifying a man who was seen on video "wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie."

On Monday, the FBI asked the public "to be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong" to Aguilar, that were described as white Adidas brand sneakers with black strips and "colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe." Investigators said they followed "dozens of leads" in recent weeks related to the shoes.

Aguilar is a Hispanic female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall, weighs roughly 126 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to her disappearance is urged to contact the Lumberton Police Department's tip line at 910-272-5871.