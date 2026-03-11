Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alabama teen comes to mother's aid, knocks out stepfather during alleged strangulation attempt

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez, 32, was charged with domestic violence strangulation after the confrontation in Foley, Alabama

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
**Warning: This story contains graphic photos.

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his wife, only to be knocked unconscious by his 13-year-old stepson, authorities said.

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez, 32, was charged with domestic violence strangulation, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a home in Foley, Alabama, around 8 p.m. Monday, where Hernandez-Lopez was allegedly trying to strangle his wife during an argument, Fox 10 reported.

Darnell Hernandez-Lopez

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez, 32, was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his wife before being knocked unconscious by her 13-year-old son, authorities said. (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the station, deputies said the woman’s son confronted Hernandez-Lopez, who lunged at the teen and tried to hit him with a bicycle.

The 13-year-old allegedly punched Hernandez-Lopez multiple times in the face, knocking him unconscious before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The station reported that Hernandez-Lopez appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office squad car

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez was charged with domestic violence strangulation after deputies said he was punched unconscious by his teenage stepson during an alleged attack. (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

Police also said Hernandez-Lopez is not a U.S. citizen, according to Fox 10.

Hernandez-Lopez was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Tuesday.

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez arrested for domestic violence strangulation

Deputies said Daniel Hernandez-Lopez was found unconscious after his 13-year-old stepson allegedly punched him during a domestic dispute in Foley, Alabama. (Getty Images; Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

It was not immediately clear whether Hernandez-Lopez has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
