Alabama teen comes to mother's aid, knocks out stepfather during alleged strangulation attempt

**Warning: This story contains graphic photos.

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle his wife, only to be knocked unconscious by his 13-year-old stepson, authorities said.

Daniel Hernandez-Lopez, 32, was charged with domestic violence strangulation, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a home in Foley, Alabama, around 8 p.m. Monday, where Hernandez-Lopez was allegedly trying to strangle his wife during an argument, Fox 10 reported.

According to the station, deputies said the woman’s son confronted Hernandez-Lopez, who lunged at the teen and tried to hit him with a bicycle.

The 13-year-old allegedly punched Hernandez-Lopez multiple times in the face, knocking him unconscious before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The station reported that Hernandez-Lopez appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Police also said Hernandez-Lopez is not a U.S. citizen, according to Fox 10.

Hernandez-Lopez was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Hernandez-Lopez has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.