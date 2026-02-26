Bill Clinton faces high-stakes House grilling in Epstein probe and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Bill Clinton faces high-stakes House grilling in Epstein probe

2. Savannah Guthrie’s $1M reward mirrors past kidnapping cases solved by cash

3. Afghanistan launches military operation against Pakistan

MAJOR HEADLINES

PAPER TRAIL — Bombshell report exposes billions in waste, fraud as group pledges to work with Trump. Continue reading …

TRAGIC ACCIDENT — Bobby J. Brown killed in Maryland barn blaze after entering to start car. Continue reading …

RENOVATION RULING — Judge rules on whether Trump can move forward with $400M White House ballroom project. Continue reading …

FIRST LOOK — SEE IT: Ring camera spotted vehicles leaving Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood. Continue reading …

RUN CAN’T HIDE — Missing mom’s alleged criminal past catches up after 24 years as she makes wild claim. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NOT ON THE TABLE — Vance says 'no chance' US will get into prolonged Middle East war amid Iran tensions. Continue reading …

CHAMBER DIVIDE — Vulnerable House Democrat melts down over Trump's 'racist' SOTU challenge. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN — Denver mayor signs order directing ICE officers be detained for excessive force. Continue reading …

SYSTEM OVERHAUL — HUD chief axes Clinton-era loophole letting illegal immigrants game public housing. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

GIANT SLAYER — Zachary Levi reveals the epic battles, human flaws of King David in new Fox Nation series. Continue reading …

SACRED SCREEN — 'The Chosen’ fans reveal why the Jesus series is rewriting Hollywood rules. Continue reading …

STALL TACTIC — Former Israeli PM warns Iran buying time with nuclear talks as regime builds weapons. Continue reading …

'DISGRACEFUL' — Podcast host blasts Newsom's 'political suicide' after 'culturally normal' comments. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHAD R. MIZELLE – If Trump wants to smash Mexican cartels, he's got history and law on his side. Continue reading …

COREY DEANGELIS — Schools blow $30 billion on laptops and tablets that wrecked Gen Z. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

PARADISE PROBLEM — Mexico unrest sparks spring break late-minute shakeups as travelers scramble for plans. Continue reading …

PALACE PANIC — Sarah Ferguson could face police questioning as key witness if she returns to UK after Andrew arrest. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Which hockey star will get presidential award? Why did woman go missing for 24 years? Take the quiz here …

STYLE SCANDAL — Airport says 'ban pajamas' on flights, triggering social media firestorm over dress code. Continue reading …

UNDERWATER ROMANCE — Man drops to one knee in most unusual location. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO — They aren't kidding when they say death to America. See video …

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA — Liberal media does not want to talk about Epstein's female co-conspirators. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as questions mount over alleged "lawfare" tied to FBI phone surveillance during the Biden administration and what it could mean for executive power. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.