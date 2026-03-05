Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Former New York D.A.R.E. officer admits to selling drugs while in uniform in squad car

Michael Tapscott resigned from Geneva Police Department after 13-year career following investigation that began with tip about uniformed officer selling drugs

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former New York state police officer who also served as a cop for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, admitted to selling drugs while on duty. 

Michael Tapscott pleaded guilty in Ontario County Court to 40 drug-related charges, Rochester First reported. 

He resigned from the Geneva Police Department last year after he was accused of selling Adderall, a Schedule 2 controlled substance, to someone at a used car dealership while on duty and in his squad car.

Michael Tapscott and an image of Adderall

Former DARE instructor Michael Tapscott pleaded guilty to selling a form of Adderall while on duty from his police squad car. (Ontario County Sheriff's Office; Getty Images)

Tapscott, a 13-year veteran of the police force, also served as an instructor with D.A.R.E., known for its mission to keep kids off drugs.

Four other former officers were charged in connection with Tapscott. 

An investigation into Tapscott began in April 2025 when Ontario County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a uniformed officer sold drugs while driving a marked patrol vehicle, the Syracuse.com reported. 

ICE OFFICER SHOOTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING PHOENIX TRAFFIC STOP GONE WRONG, BOTH HOSPITALIZED

Handcuffs and gun on police belt

A police officer patrols the street with his handcuffs and service weapon visible.  ( Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Ontario Sheriff David Cirencione said a joint investigation with other law enforcement agencies found Tapscott solicited his fellow officers and civilians to buy and sell drugs, while on and off duty.

Tapscott's plea came after new charges were filed, including three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of official misconduct.

Three others have been indicted in connection with Tapscott, including Geneva Police Sgt. David Felice, former Geneva Police Officer Nathan Jacon, and William McGowan, Syracuse.com reported. 

Adderall pills

Adderall pills in capsules.  (Photo by Jb Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As part of the plea agreement, the former officer will serve 16 weekends in jail followed by five years' probation.  

Related Article

Former CBP officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in drug trafficking scheme at southern border
Former CBP officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in drug trafficking scheme at southern border

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue