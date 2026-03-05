Former New York D.A.R.E. officer admits to selling drugs while in uniform in squad car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former New York state police officer who also served as a cop for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, admitted to selling drugs while on duty.

Michael Tapscott pleaded guilty in Ontario County Court to 40 drug-related charges, Rochester First reported.

He resigned from the Geneva Police Department last year after he was accused of selling Adderall, a Schedule 2 controlled substance, to someone at a used car dealership while on duty and in his squad car.

Tapscott, a 13-year veteran of the police force, also served as an instructor with D.A.R.E., known for its mission to keep kids off drugs.

Four other former officers were charged in connection with Tapscott.

An investigation into Tapscott began in April 2025 when Ontario County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a uniformed officer sold drugs while driving a marked patrol vehicle, the Syracuse.com reported.

ICE OFFICER SHOOTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DURING PHOENIX TRAFFIC STOP GONE WRONG, BOTH HOSPITALIZED

Ontario Sheriff David Cirencione said a joint investigation with other law enforcement agencies found Tapscott solicited his fellow officers and civilians to buy and sell drugs, while on and off duty.

Tapscott's plea came after new charges were filed, including three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of official misconduct.

Three others have been indicted in connection with Tapscott, including Geneva Police Sgt. David Felice, former Geneva Police Officer Nathan Jacon, and William McGowan, Syracuse.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As part of the plea agreement, the former officer will serve 16 weekends in jail followed by five years' probation.