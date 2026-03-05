US sinks over 30 Iranian ships in Operation Epic Fury and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. US sinks over 30 Iranian ships as Operation Epic Fury devastates Tehran's military

2. President Trump fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

3. House votes against restraining Trump's Iran strikes

MAJOR HEADLINES

RELATIONS RESTORED — US restores diplomatic relations with Venezuela weeks after Maduro capture. Continue reading …

FINAL CHECK-IN — Iowa soldier texted family 'don't worry' before fatal drone strike in Kuwait. Continue reading …

MEDICAL MELTDOWN — Nurse calls on China to attack US and remove Trump 'regime' in viral TikTok. Continue reading …

BACK ON SET — Savannah Guthrie makes emotional return to ‘Today’ studio as future with NBC revealed. Continue reading …

‘HUGE LEGAL WIN’ — Federal court vacates injunction that regulated Chicago immigration operation. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BORDER WARRIOR — Trump's new DHS pick is an illegal immigration hawk who's ‘all about the mission.' Continue reading …

LEGAL LOOPHOLE — Spanberger refuses to honor ICE detainer in murder case, escalating showdown with Trump DHS. Continue reading …

SIGNATURE SCANDAL — DOJ continues Biden autopen probe despite former president unlikely to face charges. Continue reading …

CAPITOL CHAOS — House Democrats vote to continue DHS shutdown despite Iran threat, Noem's ouster. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

POLITICAL LIABILITY — Carville doubles down, urges Omar to leave Democratic Party after she condemns key group. Continue reading …

HYPOCRISY EXPOSED — Elisabeth Hasselbeck corners Sunny Hostin on Obama Libya strikes after Iran criticism. Continue reading …

EXODUS CONTINUES — 'CBS Mornings' executive producer quits, saying she's 'tired' as exits continue. Continue reading …

SURVIVAL MODE — Planned Parenthood pivots to cosmetics after federal funding axed. Continue reading …

OPINION

KEN CUCCINELLI — Biden opened our border to Iranian terrorism threats. Continue reading …

STEVE FORBES — The AI Cold War has begun and America cannot afford to lose. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

PALACE PANIC — Sarah Ferguson is a ‘loose cannon’ who 'knows where the bodies are buried.' Continue reading …

BENEATH THE DIRT — Construction workers uncover chilling remains at flagship public university, halting project. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Which Dem lost to Talarico? Which pizza chain is closing hundreds of restaurants? Take the quiz here …

LASTING TOLL — Secret link between cancer survival and accelerated brain aging revealed in study. Continue reading …

DESPERATE TO GET HOME — Americans stuck in the Middle East are facing significant struggles. See video ...

WATCH

JOHN KIRIAKOU — Kurds have long worked with the US, remain a key ally in region. See video …

REP. AUGUST PFLUGER — Length of Operation Epic Fury is understandable concern, but is needed to protect Americans. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown on how one-way attack drones are reshaping the conflict with Iran and redefining the challenges of modern warfare. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













