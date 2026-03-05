Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Small plane crashes into Phoenix home minutes after takeoff, injuring 3

Student pilot and instructor climbed from crumpled fuselage in backyard after unknown problem forced emergency landing attempt

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Parts of a small plane were left dangling from a Phoenix rooftop after the aircraft slammed into a home minutes after takeoff, tearing through a baby’s bedroom and sending three people to the hospital.

The aircraft went down around 7:20 a.m. near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive after departing from nearby Deer Valley Airport, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

The pilot was heading west when an unknown problem forced him to turn back toward the airport, Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. The plane instead struck a house, shearing off part of the roof, before dropping into a neighboring yard beside a swimming pool.

A witness told the station that they recalled hearing "a big bang" at the time of the crash.

damaged roof of home and small plane wreckage in residential backyard

A man inside a home was taken to a hospital for injuries after the crash in Phoenix on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

"It sounded like, almost like a bomb went off, or someone slammed their trash can really hard," the witness said.

Home surveillance video captured the moment the plane crashed. Aerial footage of the aftermath showed wreckage scattered across the roof, including a wing, while the fuselage sat crumpled in the backyard.

small plane wreckage in residential backyard

A student pilot and instructor were aboard the plane when it crashed into a home in Phoenix on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The pair were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

A man inside one of the homes was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the report. A student pilot and instructor aboard the plane managed to climb out of the wreckage but were also hospitalized.

The crash ruptured the aircraft’s fuel system, triggering a hazardous materials response as gasoline leaked into the first home hit.

small plane wreckage in residential backyard

Hazmat crews responded to the scene after fuel leaked from the crashed plane in Phoenix on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Fire crews said the plane caused significant damage to a baby’s room and another bedroom. The child was not inside at the time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.

