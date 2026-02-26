Bill Clinton faces high-stakes House grilling in Epstein probe after Hillary blasts 'fishing expedition'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton will testify to the House Oversight Committee in a high-stakes deposition for the committee's probe into Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

The closed-door meeting is expected to take place at 11 a.m. at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Westchester County, N.Y.

Chappaqua has been the Clintons' primary residence since they left the White House at the end of the former president's tenure.

Republicans have been eager to question Bill Clinton about his ties to Epstein for months as the committee has gone back and forth with his lawyers about terms of the interview.

Both Democrats and Republicans are expected to grill Clinton, as well as committee staff on both sides.

His sitdown comes a day after his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, appeared before the panel for her own lengthy deposition in the Epstein probe.

However, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters on Thursday that he anticipated Bill Clinton's deposition would be "even longer" than his wife's.

He also stressed Thursday that neither of the Clintons are being accused of wrongdoing tied to Epstein.

"No one's accusing, at this moment, the Clintons of any wrongdoing. They're going to have due process," Comer said. "But we have a lot of questions, and the purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about Epstein."

Both depositions will be released on video sometime later.

Hillary Clinton told lawmakers in her opening statement that she could not recall any contact with Epstein, nor did she have any more information for the committee past what she sent in a Jan. 13 statement.

She also criticized the probe's attention on her as a "fishing expedition" and accused Republicans of trying to use her to pull attention from Trump.

"A committee endeavoring to stop human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008," she told the panel, according to her opening remarks.

"But that's not happening. Instead, you have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers."

Unlike his wife, however, Bill Clinton had a well-documented relationship with Epstein before his federal probes related to prostitution of minors and sex trafficking.

Bill Clinton's name and photo appear numerous times in documents released by the federal government on Epstein, and flight records show he did ride Epstein's plane.

But neither he nor Hillary Clinton have been implicated in Epstein's crimes.

The committee has also interviewed two former Trump administration officials, ex-Attorney General Bill Barr and ex-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

Their testimonies come weeks after the House nearly voted on holding both Clintons in contempt of Congress for defying Comer's subpoena. House leaders dropped the effort after the Clintons said they would comply.