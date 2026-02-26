Zachary Levi reveals the epic battles, human flaws of King David in new Fox Nation series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation’s original series "David: King of Israel" takes viewers through the thrilling and deeply human journey of David, who became one of the best-known kings of Israel.

The epic biblical tale follows David as he rises from shepherd boy to ruler and is regarded by Christians as an ancestor of Jesus Christ.

The four-part docudrama is hosted by actor Zachary Levi, known for appearing in "Shazam!" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." His narration is bolstered by historical reenactments and expert commentary as viewers watch the immersive journey.

The series premiered Feb. 26 with the episode "The Shepherd," which begins with David as a young shepherd in Bethlehem who kills a lion and a bear to protect his flock. Episode two, "King of Israel," premieres March 5 and explores the aftermath of David’s fight with the giant Goliath of Gath and his subsequent battles. Episode three is set to premiere on March 12, with the finale airing March 19.

Levi said the story of David has resonated with him personally since childhood for its scale, and he feels it’s one many people can relate to.

"I grew up in a Christian home and reading my Bible and David was the story that always stood out to me as the most epic, the most amazing," Levi said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"It can be difficult to relate to Jesus. David is us. David is a person who is called a man after God's own heart," he added.

Levi emphasized that while David is a biblical figure, his life was marked by moral struggle and lessons. He described him as a "good man" who made "horrible decisions," a lesson he feels is applicable in today’s society.

"Nowadays, we love looking around and pointing fingers and saying, 'Oh, what a horrible person,'" Levi said.

"But God still sees the heart in us. He still sees the child that He has, a beloved child in all of us."

Beyond the spiritual lessons, Levi promised the docudrama would rival modern fantasy epics, adding, "It’s like Lord of the Rings in the Bible."

"You got giants and witches and all kinds of, you know, it's cool and there's massive battles, nation upon nation and good versus evil and all the spiritual elements of everything," said Levi.

"It’s a really fascinating story, even if you're not within the Judeo-Christian lineage," he added.

Episode two of "David: King of Israel" is out March 5 exclusively on Fox Nation.