Newsom's 'disgraceful' call for Dems to be 'culturally normal' is 'dangerous,' far-left podcaster says

"I've Had It" podcast host Jennifer Welch accused Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., of committing "political suicide" on Wednesday after he called on the Democratic Party to become "more culturally normal" to win elections.

Welch reacted to Newsom's recent interview with CNN on Monday where he called on Democrats to be more focused on affordability rather than niche cultural issues.

"From a tactical perspective, from the prism of purely politics, there’s no doubt that the Democratic Party needs to be, dare I say, more culturally normal," Newsom said. "I believe that – less prone to spending a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity, politics, more focused on tabletop issues, things that really matter, the stacking of stress in terms of electricity bills and childcare costs and healthcare and obviously housing costs and how easily we get trapped in that, how I’ve fallen prey to that."

Welch accused Newsom of "ceding ground" to Republicans with his comments and attempts to appear more moderate.

"What you're saying, Gov. Newsom, is breathtakingly dangerous," Welch said. "And you're ceding ground to the narratives that Republicans try to define free people that mind their own business that stand up for everything. You're allowing their b------ narratives to define Americans, and it is utterly disgraceful."

Welch, whose podcast has become a hub for high-ranking Democratic leaders, also expressed frustration that Newsom appeared to be taking advice from "corporate Democrats" on trying to move to the center of politics.

"He is adamantly against a billionaire tax, which I just think, my god, that's a layup right now. Tax the billionaires. It is not even remotely a liberal thing. It is a moderate position from both parties. But here's Gavin Newsom as he continues his death march to the center," Welch said.

She pointed to other politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as examples of Democrats who held onto progressive politics and were still elected.

"Gavin Newsom, this is so incredibly disappointing. It's so devastating that you cede ground to these bigots, and you allow their b------framework to redefine you. I just think this is political suicide. You don't have to throw one person under the bus," Welch said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office for comment.

