Politics

Vance says 'no chance' US will get into prolonged Middle East war amid Iran tensions

'I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,' Vance noted, according to the Washington Post

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Iran nuclear threat: Vance defends Trump's stance Video

Iran nuclear threat: Vance defends Trump's stance

Vice President JD Vance defends President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iran developing nuclear weapons, advocating for diplomacy but ready for other tools.

As President Donald Trump pressures Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions amid rising tensions, Vice President JD Vance told the Washington Post there is "no chance" the U.S. will enter a years-long war in the Middle East.

"The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen," Vance said on Thursday, according to the outlet.

"I think we all prefer the diplomatic option," he said, according to the Post. "But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say."

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance waves after speaking at Pointe Precision on Feb. 26, 2026 in Plover, Wisconsin. (Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images)

"I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful," Vance told the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's office and the White House on Friday morning.

KENNEDY WARNS AYATOLLAH WANTS TO ‘DRINK OUR BLOOD OUT OF A BOOT’ AS IRAN TENSIONS ESCALATE

Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on Feb. 19, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number-one sponsor of terror — which they are by far — to have a nuclear weapon."

VANCE SAYS AMERICA ‘CANNOT GIVE POWER BACK TO CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS’ FOLLOWING THEIR BEHAVIOR AT SOTU

Vance, after SOTU, says 'we cannot give power back to congressional Democrats' Video

In a Truth Social post regarding Iran on Monday, the president said that he "would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

