Vance says 'no chance' US will get into prolonged Middle East war amid Iran tensions

As President Donald Trump pressures Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions amid rising tensions, Vice President JD Vance told the Washington Post there is "no chance" the U.S. will enter a years-long war in the Middle East.

"The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen," Vance said on Thursday, according to the outlet.

"I think we all prefer the diplomatic option," he said, according to the Post. "But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say."

"I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful," Vance told the outlet.

Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number-one sponsor of terror — which they are by far — to have a nuclear weapon."

In a Truth Social post regarding Iran on Monday, the president said that he "would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them."