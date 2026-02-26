Tampa airport teases pajama ban, triggering social media firestorm over dress code controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa International Airport set off a social media firestorm Thursday when the organization's X account posted an alert telling travelers to stop wearing pajamas at the airport.

"It's time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport," the X post began.

"We’ve seen enough. We’ve had enough. It’s time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport," the post continued.

"After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world’s first Crocs-free airport, it’s time to take on an even larger crisis."

"Pajamas. At. The. Airport. In the middle of the day," the post also said.

Travelers immediately descended on X to complain or applaud. But it turns out the highly controversial post was a bit of a joke.

"Tampa International Airport regularly shares lighthearted, satirical social media content as part of our ongoing effort to engage with our followers," Tampa International Airport told Fox News Digital in response to outreach for comment.

"Today’s post about 'banning' pajamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates," it went on.

"We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humor."

Even so, travelers descended on X to share their outrage.

"What kind of authoritarian bulls--- is this?" one follower blasted.

"How are you even classifying clothing as pajamas to begin with? Are sweatpants, yoga pants, children wearing soft clothes pajamas?" the traveler continued.

Another traveler disagreed with all of that.

"I love this! Let's go back to the way it was in the ‘50s, ’60s and '70s!" the woman said.

A third commenter chimed in, "If they don’t smell bad and aren’t bothering anyone, why do y'all care so much? Can y'all focus on actually cleaning your bathrooms for once and speeding up TSA lines instead?"

The Tampa Airport concluded its post by saying, "We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life. It’s time to have a difficult conversation with them. You can do this. We (and Phoebe) believe in you."

"The madness stops today. The movement starts now," the post continued.

"Help Tampa International Airport become the world’s first Crocs-free AND pajama-free airport. DO YOUR PART. SAY NO TO PAJAMAS AT TPA."

This isn’t the first time in recent months that a dress code crackdown stirred the pot.

Last week, Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were angered when the company banned shorts and flip-flops at its premier restaurants.

"Do not like the new rules for some of the restaurant venues. I am on VACATION, in a warm-weather climate, wearing a [collared] shirt and nice shorts," one traveler wrote in response to one of the company's Facebook posts, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Been on 15 cruises with Norwegian, loved the relaxed style. …Tell the fuddy daddies where to go," the person added about the new policy, calling it "idiotic."

Others disagreed. One said, " Bring back class to sailing. For the nicer restaurants, not too much to ask to require slacks and a nice shirt."

Another added, "Bravo on the new dress codes for restaurants!"

In November, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he had noticed "a degradation in civility" among air travelers — and launched what he called a "civility campaign" to encourage courtesy and patience during the crush of holiday travel.

Duffy encouraged travelers to "say please and thank you to our pilots and to our flight attendants" and to dress "with some respect."

"You know, whether it's a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better," he said.

"Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that's positive."

Duffy also encouraged passengers to help other passengers who are struggling to put their bags in the overhead bins "as a common courtesy and civility."

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke and Greg Wehner contributed reporting.