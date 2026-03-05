Ohio mother charged with murdering two daughters found buried in suitcases near Cleveland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio mother was charged Thursday with aggravated murder after the bodies of her two young daughters were found buried in separate suitcases in shallow graves in Cleveland earlier this week, officials said.

Aliyah Henderson, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Mila Chatman and Amor Wilson, police told Fox News Digital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the girls’ names and said DNA relationship testing helped identify them. Mila was 8 years old and her half-sister, Amor, was 10, the office said.

The medical examiner’s office has not released a cause of death.

The girls were discovered Monday evening after a man walking his dog near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue, in a field near Ginn Academy, found a partially buried suitcase and called police.

Officers responded and located a shallow grave containing a deceased individual inside a suitcase. After canvassing the area, police found a second shallow grave and another suitcase containing a second body.

Mila’s father, DeShaun Chatman, said in an interview with The Associated Press that investigators told him late Wednesday that his daughter was dead.

RURAL COMMUNITY ON EDGE AFTER HUSBANDS FIND THEIR WIVES DEAD ALONG HIKING TRAIL, SUSPECT ARRESTED

Chatman said he had been pursuing custody of his daughter for five years and had sought emergency custody several times. He said he had not seen Mila since 2020, when she was 3 years old.

He also said he tried locating Mila through a child welfare agency but was unable to because he did not know where she was living.

"It’s very much horrible," Chatman told the outlet.

ALLEGED BULLYING ATTACK LEAVES 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL DEAD AFTER DEFENDING SISTER, MOM SAYS

He said Mila had ultimately been living near where the bodies were found, adding that he felt "useless — I couldn’t save my baby."

"Mila was happy-go-lucky, always smiling," Chatman said. "Favorite color was pink — she swore that she was a princess. She was always happy. She was a kid’s kid."

Law enforcement officials said they detained Henderson on Wednesday evening. Another child was found seemingly in good health inside a house authorities searched and was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said during a news conference earlier this week that the discovery was a "terrible, horrific situation."

"This is a traumatic event for our officers, for the community," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.