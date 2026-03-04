Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hollywood's hateful horror show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- 'Scream 7' premiere targeted by anti-Israel protesters after actress dropped over posts

- Austin mass shooter unleashed anti-Christian, antisemitic, misogynistic rants on social media

- Churchill statue in London defaced with anti-Israel messages

TOP STORY: The "Scream 7" premiere turned into a real-life thriller as anti-Israel protesters swarmed the red carpet. The demonstration follows the controversial firing of lead Melissa Barrera over her social media posts regarding the conflict. While stars like Neve Campbell returned, the franchise remains haunted by political fallout, proving that in Hollywood, some ghosts are impossible to outrun.

VIDEO: Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst interviews former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who says ‘the coming weeks will shape the coming decades in the Middle East.’ WATCH HERE:

HATE-FUELED: Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized Senegalese citizen, killed three and wounded 13 at a crowded Austin bar. Wearing Iranian symbols and carrying a Quran, Diagne’s digital footprint revealed a toxic blend of antisemitism, misogyny, and pro-Islamic Revolution extremism. Authorities are now investigating the massacre as a potential terror attack fueled by radical ideology and recent geopolitical strikes.

HISTORY DEFACED: In London’s Parliament Square, the iconic statue of Sir Winston Churchill was targeted by vandals who defaced the monument with anti-Israel graffiti. The wartime leader was branded a "Zionist war criminal" as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Genocide" slogans were sprayed in red paint. One man was arrested for the racially aggravated damage, sparking fresh outrage over political vandalism.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Lisa Daftari, a Jewish Iranian-American and editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, explains why Purim — which commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation in the ancient Persian Empire — provides a historical and symbolic backdrop to discuss the modern-day threat posed by the Iranian regime.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: ""THE ISLAMIC REVOLUTION IS ETERNAL AND HERE TO STAY UNTIL THE END OF TIME, you Zionist and islamophobes can be angry all you want but you can’t do a d--- thing about it, no matter what," social media post from mass shooting suspect Ndiaga Diagne.

