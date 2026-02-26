Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Report exposes billions in uncovered fraud, waste as watchdog coalition offers support to Trump's crackdown

Coalition overseeing $3T in state funds says it stopped $28B in waste and abuse in 2025 alone

Andrew Mark Miller
Vance is the ‘perfect person’ to lead the ‘War on Fraud,’ Kevin Hassett says Video

Vance is the ‘perfect person’ to lead the ‘War on Fraud,’ Kevin Hassett says

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett discusses President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and his push for affordability policies on ‘The Story.’

FIRST ON FOX: As the Trump administration appoints Vice President JD Vance to lead a nationwide "War on Fraud," a coalition of conservative state financial officers says it has already uncovered and stopped billions in taxpayer waste and is pledging to partner with the White House to root out corruption nationwide.

In a Thursday letter to the White House, the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) praised President Donald Trump’s focus on what he called fraud scandals that have "resulted in tens of billions of dollars being stolen from American taxpayers," writing that such corruption "shreds the fabric of a nation" 

SFOF CEO OJ Oleka told Vance that the group’s 40 conservative state treasurers, auditors and comptrollers across 28 states stand ready to support the administration’s anti-fraud mission, noting they collectively oversee more than $3 trillion in state funds.

The letter accompanied SFOF’s inaugural 2025 Oversight Report, which claims that affiliated state financial officers safeguarded more than $28 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse in 2025 alone.

Trump Vance

Vice President JD Vance has been tasked with heading a waste, fraud, and abuse crackdown nationwide. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The report highlights some of the most egregious examples within that $28 billion including in Florida, where Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia just under $2 billion in excessive spending and in Kentucky, where Auditor Allison Ball found more than $836 million in improper Medicaid payments.

Medicaid fraud has been of particular interest to the Trump administration given the massive fraud scandal that has unfolded in Minnesota and Vance said on Wednesday the administration has "decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that are going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people's tax money."

HEAVILY REDACTED AUDIT FINDS MINNESOTA MEDICAID HAD WIDESPREAD VULNERABILITIES

The report also highlights North Carolina, where it says State Auditor Dave Boliek discovered more than $1 billion in lapsed salaries from long term vacancies in the state. Additionally, Utah auditor Tina Cannon identified more than $518 million in fraud, waste and abuse across agencies and nonprofits receiving state and federal funds.

In his letter, Oleka told Vance that SFOF’s members are "allies already on the battlefield" and stand ready to assist the administration in protecting taxpayer dollars.

"The American people deserve nothing less," he wrote.

OJ Oleka, CEO of the State Financial Officers Foundation

OJ Oleka, CEO of the State Financial Officers Foundation (Fox News Digital)

SFOF argues that state-level financial watchdogs, often elected independently of governors and legislatures, are uniquely positioned to expose mismanagement and enforce fiscal discipline.

With billions already identified at the state level, the group says a coordinated federal-state approach could dramatically expand the scope of fraud detection nationwide, potentially reshaping how taxpayer dollars are safeguarded across the country.

"By working together, we can protect our nation’s treasure to the fullest extent against every foe and every plot to endanger it," Oleka wrote.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics

