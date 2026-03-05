Heart-stopping video shows bunk bed collapse nearly impale little boy, sister’s heroic split-second reaction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A horrifying video showed the moment a bunk bed gave way in a Texas home, sending a young girl on the top bunk flying as the metal frame collapsed onto her little brother.

The top bunk, held up by metal rods, turned downward as they fell, nearly impaling the small boy.

In less than a second, the girl jumped into action, asking her brother if he was OK and frantically working to pull the top bunk mattress off the child.

The girl could then be heard screaming for her mother, shortly before her grandmother ran into the room and rescued the boy.

A third child was seen sleeping in a toddler's bed just feet away, before being awoken by the crash.

The viral video garnered more than 82 million views and five million likes on TikTok, with over 50,000 comments and a staggering 243,600 saves.

Commenters praised the older sister for immediately going to the little boy's rescue in the video, with one user writing, "Older sister mode immediately."

The comment, posted by an account named @fairytalebarbie1, received more than 550,000 likes.

Another user, going by the name Luna, said, "all jokes aside look at how fast babygirl reacted. she wasn’t even scared of the fact she fell, she was worried about her brother being hurt."

The top comment, by user @pretty_in_july with 950,000 likes, said, "The way the spikes went ALL around him."

"What in the final destination!" user Jennifer Mcdonald wrote.

Others responded with comical GIFs or memes — including the iconic scene from "The Wizard of Oz," when Dorothy's house fell on top of The Wicked Witch of the East, leaving just her feet exposed.

The children's mother, Aurora Price, posted a follow-up video sharing that all of her children are OK, and accepting responsibility for building the bed herself.

"I was proud of myself for building a bunk bed," Price said. "Clearly, I either did something wrong — it's cheaply made, it's from Amazon. There's a bunch of reasons why it could have fell. I did not know it was going to fall."

She later posted a screenshot of an email conversation with "VINGLI Support," who she said was the company that made the bunk bed.

The email to Price reportedly read:

"Hi Auora, We are truly sorry for the safety risk this caused to your family. We take this matter extremely seriously. The issue was caused by some slats being shorter than standard, leading to insufficient support. We sincerely apologize for the fear and trouble brought to you. We will conduct a full internal investigation to prevent similar issues. To resolve this properly, we offer you two options: 1. A brand-new replacement bed frame free of charge, 2: A full refund. Please let us know your choice, and we will arrange it right away. We apologize again and look forward to your timely reply."

Price added she would never put her children's safety at risk, pushing back on hate comments, and clarified her mother was the person seen rushing into the room after the incident.

"My mother is the one who reacted. That wasn't me," she said. "… She got in the room first, I was behind her, and she handled the situation very calmly — which was needed, because my daughter was already terrified. Her freaking out would have made the situation 10 times worse."

"I know that if I was the one who walked in first and saw that, oh my God, it would have been horrible," she continued. "I would have been screaming and crying and f------ throwing up. … It was a very scary moment."

Price described her daughter as a "very big sweetheart," noting the top bunk is no longer being used.

"At the end of the day, my kids are OK, and that is all I could really ask for," Price said."

