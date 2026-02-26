Sarah Ferguson could face police questioning as key witness if she returns to UK after Andrew arrest: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, could face renewed scrutiny when she returns to the United Kingdom following the arrest of her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, according to royal experts.

The former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an inquiry linked to his ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released after 11 hours, has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old Duchess of York has kept a low profile in recent months and her current whereabouts remain unknown. The U.K.’s DailyMail reported that Ferguson was last seen leaving Royal Lodge, Andrew’s former 30-room mansion, in September. Although they divorced in 1996, the pair continued living on the property.

According to People magazine, the duchess reportedly planned to spend a few months overseas — leading royal watchers to speculate over what could await her upon a return to Britain.

While Ferguson has not been accused of any wrongdoing and no arrest warrant has been issued, legal and royal experts told Fox News Digital that her homecoming could still draw fresh attention to her own past ties to Epstein and raise new questions about whether authorities may seek her cooperation as a witness.

Simarjot Singh Judge, managing partner at Judge Law, said there was little basis for assuming any immediate action by authorities if Ferguson were to return to the U.K. "If there is no arrest warrant, bail condition, or active requirement to attend an interview, the most likely ‘first thing’ is simply that nothing happens at the border beyond standard entry checks," he explained.

"In the U.K., an arrest generally requires reasonable suspicion of an offense and is typically carried out by police when necessary and proportionate," Judge continued. "If police wanted to speak to her, the usual starting point would be contact via lawyers to request a voluntary interview or statement — especially for high-profile cases."

"Most legal analysts believe upon her return to the U.K., it would be highly likely she’d be contacted and interviewed as a key relevant witness by either prosecutors or police but currently there isn’t any arrest warrant." — Hilary Fordwich

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE FORMER PRINCE ANDREW'S ARREST

Judge also urged caution regarding online chatter about a possible arrest and weighed in on any potential legal hurdles that Ferguson could face.

"Treat ‘arrest rumors’ cautiously unless they’re backed by credible reporting of a warrant, charge, or formal request," he said. "At the moment, reputable coverage is focused on the wider fallout from the Epstein-linked revelations and on Andrew’s situation, not on any formal allegation against Sarah Ferguson."

"Practically, the hurdles, if any, would depend on whether authorities consider her a witness, a person of interest, or neither," Judge added. "Without a warrant or formal process, there’s no automatic legal ‘trap door’ upon arrival."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW’S DAUGHTERS ‘EMOTIONALLY DRAINED’ AS EXPLOSIVE EPSTEIN FILES STRAIN FAMILY TIES: EXPERT

However, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that it was widely believed authorities would be interested in speaking with Ferguson upon her return to the U.K. despite the lack of an arrest warrant.

"While I’m not a lawyer, most legal analysts believe upon her return to the U.K., it would be highly likely she’d be contacted and interviewed as a key relevant witness by either prosecutors or police, but currently there isn’t any arrest warrant and to date she has not been referred to as a suspect," Fordwich said. "This though, as we saw with both Andrew and Mandelson, could change at any minute."

Days after Andrew's arrest, British police arrested former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to allegations he improperly shared sensitive government information with Epstein. He was later released on bail pending further investigation and has not been charged.

ANDREW, SARAH FERGUSON REEMERGE AT CHRISTENING AS EXPERT WARNS YORK SISTERS TO 'KEEP THEIR DISTANCE'

Judge shared his opinion on the likelihood that authorities would question Ferguson and whether her potential cooperation would be advantageous for her.

"If authorities believe she has relevant information — communications, introductions, timelines, financial context — she could be useful as a witness," he said.

"Cooperation in the UK commonly means: providing documents, giving a witness statement, or attending a voluntary interview through solicitors," Judge continued. "If she is genuinely not suspected of wrongdoing, cooperation can help by clarifying facts early, reducing speculation, and demonstrating transparency — without implying liability."

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW’S REMOVAL FROM LINE OF SUCCESSION CONSIDERED BY UK GOVERNMENT

Fordwich pointed out that as Ferguson does not hold any official royal role, she would not have any special legal protections.

"She is not a working royal, doesn’t have HRH status or indeed any formal royal role," Fordwich said. "She doesn’t have sovereign immunity or any institutional cover."

"The family has already distanced themselves from her, likewise her former friends and charities," she added. "Mere association with her currently is viewed as totally unacceptable."

PRINCE WILLIAM THOUGHT FORMER PRINCE ANDREW WAS AN ‘IGNORAMUS’ BEFORE KING CHARLES TOOK ACTION: AUTHOR

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Judge weighed in on how the royal family would handle media relations if Ferguson's return to the U.K. sparked controversy.

"Most likely strategic distance, with strict message discipline: ‘This is a matter for the legal authorities’ and ‘no comment,'" he said. "The Palace typically avoids anything that looks like intervention in policing or courts. Where needed, they might emphasize that Sarah is a private individual and not a working royal — limiting institutional exposure."

Judge said that Ferguson would need to navigate any potential legal concerns independently.

PRINCE WILLIAM'S 'ZERO TOLERANCE' TESTED AS SARAH FERGUSON EMAILS REVEAL CRUDE COMMENT TO EPSTEIN: EXPERT

"Even with royal proximity, the Palace cannot and should not be seen to influence legal process," he said. "If she needs legal advice, representation, or crisis comms, that is handled privately via her own team. Recent reporting has portrayed her public position and commercial ties as being under pressure, reinforcing that separation."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner shared his view regarding why Ferguson had chosen to stay out of the spotlight rather than address the controversy directly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Why has she hidden herself away, probably for fear of being pressurized for spilling the beans, constant media and police surveillance and the fear of becoming a scapegoat," he said.

Judge shared his thoughts on whether Ferguson's choice to remain out of public view was the wisest course of action.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Staying out of sight is a common crisis tactic when facts are still emerging and headlines are volatile — especially when there is intense reputational heat and any comment could create new angles," he said. Some reports suggest she has kept a low profile amid renewed scrutiny."

"Whether it’s ‘wise’ depends on the objective: if the priority is legal prudence and reducing missteps, silence can be sensible," Judge continued. "If the priority is reputation repair, prolonged silence can allow narratives to harden — so many advisers prefer a short, carefully lawyered statement that sets boundaries (no wrongdoing alleged, willingness to assist if asked, focus on private health/family) and then goes quiet again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge also weighed on whether Ferguson's return to the U.K. might be received as a redemption arc or alternatively, if it could bring renewed attention to some of her past controversies.

"It risks reopening old chapters, especially if timed alongside ongoing news," he said. "A ‘redemption’ framing generally only works when there is closure and clarity. If public interest is still active, the safer route is a low-drama approach: minimal visibility, measured statements through representatives, and avoiding any appearance of spinning."