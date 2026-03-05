Suspect captured after 3 women found dead in southern Utah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after three women were found dead at multiple crime scenes, prompting a shelter-in-place warning in southern Utah.

The bodies of the three women were found in multiple locations within Wayne County – which encompasses the popular tourist destination Torrey – on March 4, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), which is aiding in the investigation.

In a statement posted to social media, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office confirmed "that a suspect in the Wayne County homicides was captured early this morning."

Officials did not provide additional details regarding the identity of the suspect.

Authorities were initially called to the scene after receiving reports of two deceased females found along a hiking trail, DPS said in a statement.

A third victim was subsequently discovered inside a residence within the county.

Officials have not yet said why they believe the three homicides in separate locations are linked.

Details regarding the identities of the three women have not been released, but authorities have said the women were in their 30s, 60s and 80s, according to DPS.

Authorities previously asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2022 white Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF, but cautioned against approaching the vehicle and instead urged anyone who believes they may have spotted it to call law enforcement.

Schools throughout the county also canceled classes "out of an abundance of caution" on both Thursday and Friday, according to the Wayne County School District.

Two local health clinics also closed their doors on Thursday as the manhunt remained ongoing.

Additionally, authorities in nearby Garfield County also issued a warning to residents to lock their doors on Wednesday, but later said "there is no longer a threat in our area."

Utah DPS and WCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact siac@utah.gov or call the tipline at 801-965-3838.