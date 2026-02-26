Nancy Guthrie neighbors' Ring camera captures vehicles on possible route from crime scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: TUCSON, Ariz. — A resident in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood has a street-facing Ring camera that caught 12 cars passing by on the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction.

The recordings took place between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, and some of the activity occurred near the 2:30 a.m. mark, which is around the time authorities said the 84-year-old Guthrie's pacemaker device last synced with her iPhone.

The homeowners, Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas, told Fox News Digital that police had not canvassed their neighborhood in the 25 days since Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her bed in a home invasion kidnapping. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been alerted to the video. It was not immediately clear whether the video is of any use to the investigation or whether the vehicle had ever been on Guthrie's street.

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, a Tucson native.

The Stratigouleas house is on a back road that leads out of Guthrie’s neighborhood, avoiding major intersections. And they live about 2.5 miles away from the crime scene, which is outside the 2-mile radius of neighbors who received a Ring alert asking for video taken from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2.

Their house is roughly a seven-minute drive from Guthrie's address, according to Google Maps. One of their videos was recorded at around 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1, which is roughly eight minutes after Guthrie's pacemaker last synced with her iPhone, according to the sheriff's timeline.

Ring video shows vehicles on outskirts of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood morning of abduction

Danielle Stratigouleas said the number of cars passing that night was not unusual, but she and a friend found it "odd" that no one from law enforcement had visited her neighborhood.

Retired NYPD detective and national security expert Pat Brosnan reviewed the video with his team. He tells Fox News Digital they believe the vehicle seen at 2:36 a.m. is a Kia Soul, based on its slanted roof, window design and rear-quarter glass. He also noted the vertical brake lights.

The rewards are still outstanding, and anyone with information they think may be relevant is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The route itself had been flagged to Fox News Digital by another neighbor — who said she also saw a suspicious man walking in the area on Feb. 2, around the corner from what appeared to be an abandoned car. The young mother asked not to be named due to concerns for her children's safety amid the unsolved kidnapping investigation.

Path out of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood avoids major intersections

She described him as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Hispanic, with a close-trimmed beard and wearing a silver bracelet. He was smoking a cigarette near the intersection of Camino Juan Paisano and Piedra Seca, which is between Camino Real and Guthrie's home.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not return multiple phone calls and emails about the man or the vehicle, a dark red Honda SUV that the neighbor said was moved after three days.

Another unidentified man was spotted in mid-January, according to neighbor Aldine Meister.

"He didn’t have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes," she told Fox News Digital.

She said she saw the man walking in the neighborhood , near an intersection leading to Guthrie’s home — and hadn't encountered him before or after.

"He was kind of younger, and he just didn’t look like he was going out for a walk," she added.

She mentioned it to her husband but did not report it to investigators until after Guthrie's disappearance.

Danielle Stratigouleas told Fox News Digital that she did see deputies searching what locals call a wash, a common terrain feature in the region, near her office, which is on Skyline Drive, another main road that borders Guthrie's development.

North Campbell, which was extensively searched by authorities and volunteers, connects to both main arteries. Camino Real connects only to East River Road.

"I think it sounds smart, and if they even sort of knew the area or actually cased the area beforehand, that road behind Camino Real called Camino Escuela would be an even better idea," she told Fox News Digital. "There’s never anybody on it, and never a police car to be seen."

Campbell also runs past the University of Arizona and is a much busier road, she said.

"It’s always buzzing even on a Saturday night," she added. "Camino La Brinca and Camino Piedra Seca also lead to Camino Real, and they’re a good way to get from Camino Zorella."

Guthrie is believed to have been forcibly abducted from her home on North Camino Escalante, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In more than three weeks, police have not publicly identified any suspects, persons of interest or vehicles connected to the case. They briefly detained but later released several people and have towed multiple vehicles, including those belonging to family members and the detainees.

No one has been charged with a crime as of Thursday morning, however.

The FBI and Google teamed up to recover doorbell camera footage even though her Nest device is physically unaccounted for, and she did not have a cloud subscription.

FBI Director Kash Patel released still images and video on Feb. 10.

The video shows a masked individual with gloves on, prowling on her front porch.

According to two sources with knowledge of the investigation, one of the doorbell images was taken on a different date than the others. It shows an individual who may be the same masked intruder at Guthrie’s doorstep, without an Ozark Trail backpack or holstered pistol.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has called the timeline surrounding the images speculation.

Savannah Guthrie is asking anyone with information in the case to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact her directly.