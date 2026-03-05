Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' show studio for first time since mother went missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Guthrie returned to the ‘Today’ show studio on Thursday morning for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in a suspected abduction.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," a ‘Today’ show spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

