U.S.

Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' show studio for first time since mother went missing

Savannah Guthrie thanked colleagues but remains focused on supporting family and bringing Nancy Guthrie home

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Guthrie family lays flowers outside Nancy Guthrie's home Video

Guthrie family lays flowers outside Nancy Guthrie's home

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings visited their mother's home to lay flowers and observe a tribute on Monday, March 2, amid an ongoing investigation into their disappearance. (Fox News)

Savannah Guthrie returned to the ‘Today’ show studio on Thursday morning for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in a suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues.  While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," a ‘Today’ show spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
