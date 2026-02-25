'The Chosen’ fans reveal why the Jesus series is rewriting Hollywood rules

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CHARLOTTE – Fans of the hit biblical drama "The Chosen" will have to wait until the fall for the highly anticipated sixth season, but thousands of the show’s most devoted followers didn’t let that stop them from celebrating. Last week in Charlotte, North Carolina, "ChosenCon" brought together a massive community to meet the cast and crew for the third fan convention.

As the first-ever multi-season TV show based on the life of Jesus and his disciples, the series has amassed over 250 million viewers since its 2019 debut and has been translated into 125 languages. Originally a crowd-funded project, all five seasons are now streaming on Amazon Prime and available for free to view on "The Chosen" app.

Between cast Q&As and meet-and-greets, fans spoke to Fox News Digital about the show’s cultural impact and how it differs from past adaptations of a familiar story.

For many, the draw is the relatability of the characters.

"What ‘The Chosen’ does that's so great is that it humanizes [Jesus]," said Melissa, an attendee who praised actor Jonathan Roumie’s portrayal. "I think past portrayals of Jesus... there just wasn't that additional personality. ‘The Chosen’ has him laughing, crying with his friends, [and] enjoying life, whereas other depictions... were just more blank and blasé."

Joanna, who came dressed as her favorite character, agreed that his vulnerability makes him relatable to a modern audience.

"'The Chosen' shows him as a human, and that connects with a lot more people," Joanna said. "Just like me, he gets hungry, he gets cold, he gets thirsty... they see a different side of him, so they can connect to him better than [they] can with all these old shows."

Other attendees, like Mike, noted that the show’s emotional depth brings the Bible to life in a way they haven't seen on screen before.

"Honestly, I love the way he's portrayed. It's funny to see him do the miracles... it’s unlike anything that's ever been shown before," Mike said. "I’ve wept so many times, it’s not even funny."

This deep connection highlights a growing distrust of traditional Hollywood productions among faith-based audiences. Mike noted that he and his wife often avoid the theater unless they know the creators share their values.

"Honestly, I think this is a refreshing thing to go see," he added.

Fans noted that the show's success is part of a larger surge in faith-based media. "King of Kings," a faith-based film that retells the story of Jesus, set a record for the highest grossing biblical animated movie opening of all time last year.

"We're seeing a lot more faith-based things come through... I think people are realizing that there can be goodness, and it's a ripple effect," said Kristiana, who served as an extra on the show.

Martha, another fan at the convention, believes the sheer scale of the audience will eventually force a shift in how the industry operates.

"When Hollywood sees that this is the real thing, this is not make-believe, this is some human being making up some story," Martha said. "And they will see, where are all these thousands of people coming from that believe this? There must be something to it."

Some fans also issued a warning to the industry against the commercialization of faith. Melissa cautioned that if Hollywood tries to replicate "The Chosen's" success, they should remain focused on the source material rather than the celebrity status.

"Hopefully Hollywood takes the time to just put more thought into who Jesus was and who he is as our Lord and Savior," she said.