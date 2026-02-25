Mexico unrest sparks spring break shakeups at last minute as travelers scramble and pivot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the cartel conflict in Mexico continues, and American tourists remain stranded in Mexico, spring breakers have been reconsidering their vacation destinations for the weeks ahead.

In the "r/AllInclusiveResorts" forum on Reddit, one traveler asked, "Are lots of people canceling their Mexico trip [for] spring break?" — sparking debates about travel safety.

"If violence continues next week and extends to other states and cities/towns, then we will likely cancel," one person wrote. "I don't want to expose my kids to that nonsense."

Another user shared, "I’ve spent considerable time in the conflict region and have local loved ones. Seriously, cancel your Jalisco trip right now. This is not the spring break for Puerto Vallarta."

Another person shared a different view. "The cartels do not target tourists, even American tourists, because they know it further escalates the situation for them and risks their businesses if the U.S. is more involved," the person wrote.

March and April are the most popular months for spring break vacations — with 173 million passengers expected to fly between March 1 and April 30 this year, according to Airlines for America.

Travelmation travel advisor Mallory Dumond, based in North Carolina, told Fox News Digital that many clients are looking to pivot their trips. She said those reconsidering their travel plans to Mexico might consider exploring all-inclusive resort options in the Caribbean.

"The Dominican Republic, in particular, offers numerous beachfront all-inclusive resorts, with robust safety protocols and flexible experiences," she said.

"[It's] an excellent alternative for vacationers looking to swap destinations without sacrificing value or quality."

Many travelers are still waiting to get out of Mexico, as U.S. officials have issued a fourth travel alert due to "ongoing security operations." Previously, Americans were asked to shelter in place until all blockades were cleared.

Wendee Puccetti of Wisconsin recently told Fox News Digital that she and her husband were supposed to leave Punta Mita, Mexico, on Sunday after a week-long vacation.

Puccetti said she'd booked her trip with a vacation package agency, and had received only an email notice from the organization.

She said the group sent a link to a portal with flight options.

Puccetti was able to extend her stay at her current hotel, and said she was standing by until the next flight out became available.

Dumond of Travelmation said travelers attempting to obtain refunds for resorts in Mexico should review booking terms to see the policies for cancellations.

"Contact your airline as soon as possible to see if the security issues merit flight changes or refunds, and work with a travel advisor or tour operator for rebooking, partial or full refunds, or resort credits," she said.

"Situations like this are always why I always recommend travel insurance," Drumond added. "If you have insurance, check your policy to see if these issues are covered for your trip."

She also said kindness and patience can go a long way in these situations, and that travelers should be proactive, but also polite.

Clearly stating the impact that safety concerns have on the ability to travel can improve a traveler’s chances of a favorable outcome, she noted.

"One of the most important things I try to help travelers understand is that they should keep in mind the country’s geography," said Dumond.

"Mexico is a very large country, and situations that may be happening in one region can be hundreds of miles away from other major resort areas."